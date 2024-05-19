Live updates: NASCAR nearing start of Cup Series All-Star events at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR is back at North Wilkesboro! Many of the Cup Series’ best drivers will hit the revitalized track in Wilkes County for this evening’s All-Star Race. Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck and Alex Zietlow will be passing along updates in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.
Live updates from North Wilkesboro Speedway
5:34 p.m.: Engines are fired for the All-Star Open! Racin’ soon at North Wilkesboro!
5:25 p.m.: Good evening from North Wilkesboro! After torrential rain and lightning pushed most of the Truck Series race to Sunday morning and wiped out the All-Star heat races, NASCAR’s All-Star Open is set to begin soon.
Some timing specifics (which are slightly adjusted):
All-Star Open: Invocation: 5:24:20 p.m.; America the Beautiful: 5:25:00 p.m.; Command: 5:32:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 5:38:00 p.m.
All-Star Race: Invocation: 8:16:00 p.m.; National Anthem: 8:17:35 p.m.; Command: 8:24:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 8:30:00 p.m.
Kyle Larson makes Fast Six in Indy 500 qualifying
Part of the reason that the schedule got pushed back slightly? Because the plan remains for Kyle Larson, who is making waves in Indy 500 qualifying up north, to fly into Wilkesboro ahead of tonight’s All-Star Race.
Larson hit 232.788 mph during Sunday’s “Fast 12” qualifying session ahead of the Indianapolis 500, putting him into the “Fast Six” who will race for the pole this evening.
That Fast Six session begins at 5:25 p.m. and should wrap up by 5:55 p.m. He is expected to get onto a helicopter from the Indy Golf Course by 6:05 p.m., according to the Associated Press, to a private jet, to another helicopter to get to North Wilkesboro. Engines are scheduled to be fired at 8:08 p.m.
“Our chips are all-in on getting Kyle Larson here,” Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports’ vice president of competition, told reporters Sunday. “We’ve got a meticulous plan with aviation, security and a lot of things put in place.”
Corey Heim wins Truck Series race after 21-hour delay
NASCAR’s trucks went green on Saturday afternoon, and the race was stopped on Lap 81 to severe weather.
Approximately four inches of rain came down in under two hours and North Wilkesboro Speedway lost power, pushing the resumption of the Truck Series race to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The delay lasted 21 hours, six minutes and 14 seconds.
Corey Heim, the top Truck driver who made his Cup Series debut this year, held off the field and took his third checkered flag of this season.
Grant Enfinger finished second, Layne Riggs third, Brenden Queen fourth and Sammy Smith fifth.
Who are the favorites in the All-Star Open and Race?
Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the Open, at +130 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +140 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Bubba Wallace, Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman.
Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the All-Star Race, at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by defending race winner Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.
Who will win the NASCAR All-Star Race? Observer picks
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck is picking Charlotte’s own William Byron to win his first All-Star Race. Is 2024 the year for the driver of the No. 24? Byron has already triumphed in the Daytona 500 — on a superspeedway — before winning on a short track (Martinsville) and a road course (Circuit of the Americas). He’ll be starting 13th tonight, which should provide plenty of time for Byron to work through the field, like when he started 18th in his Martinsville victory.
The Observer’s Alex Zietlow is picking Kyle Busch. Richard Childress, the plucky owner of RCR, stepped into the media center Sunday afternoon and made clear that he felt great about his chances at this short-track. (He even deadpanned that his driver — and grandson — Austin Dillon should be on the pole because he’d ran a lap during qualifying before the skies opened and didn’t relent, but that’s another matter.) The 8 team hasn’t had a great year to date with only four Top 10s through 13 races. Everything changes tonight, though. Just wait on it.
Starting lineup for the All-Star Open
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Ty Gibbs
54
2
Alex Bowman
48
3
Chase Briscoe
14
4
Bubba Wallace
23
5
Noah Gragson
10
6
Austin Cindric
2
7
Josh Berry
4
8
Todd Gillliland
38
9
John Hunter Nemechek
42
10
Carson Hocevar
77
11
Erik Jones
43
12
Ryan Preece
41
13
Corey LaJoie
7
14
Daniel Hemric
31
15
Austin Dillon
3
16
Justin Haley
51
17
Harrison Burton
21
18
Kaz Grala
15
19
Zane Smith
71
20
Timmy Hill
66
Starting lineup for the All-Star Race
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Joey Logano
22
2
Brad Keselowski
6
3
Christopher Bell
20
4
Daniel Suarez
99
5
Chris Buescher
17
6
Tyler Reddick
45
7
Ross Chastain
1
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
9
Michael McDowell
34
10
AJ Allmendinger
16
11
Denny Hamlin
11
12
Kyle Larson
5
13
William Byron
24
14
Kyle Busch
8
15
Chase Elliott
9
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
17
Ryan Blaney
12