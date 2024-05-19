Live updates: NASCAR nearing start of Cup Series All-Star events at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR is back at North Wilkesboro! Many of the Cup Series’ best drivers will hit the revitalized track in Wilkes County for this evening’s All-Star Race. Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck and Alex Zietlow will be passing along updates in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

Live updates from North Wilkesboro Speedway

Lap 58: Caution! Austin Cindric spins into the wall.

Lap 50: We’re halfway through the Open, and it looks like Ty Gibbs is going to run his way into the All-Star Race just like he did last year. The Charlotte native has been dominant. Competition caution comes out. Your Top 5: Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe. Only P1 and P2 move on to the All-Star Race.

Lap 20: An update from Indianapolis: Kyle Larson is heading to his first helicopter ride, taking off from the Indianapolis golf course to his private jet. Larson will start fifth in the Indy 500, and Scott McLaughlin secured the pole position.

Lap 15: Ty Gibbs leads early from the pole. Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric run behind him, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe.

Green flag , 5:42 p.m.: Green flag for the All-Star Open!

5:34 p.m.: Engines are fired for the All-Star Open! Racin’ soon at North Wilkesboro!

5:25 p.m.: Good evening from North Wilkesboro! After torrential rain and lightning pushed most of the Truck Series race to Sunday morning and wiped out the All-Star heat races, NASCAR’s All-Star Open is set to begin soon.

Some timing specifics (which are slightly adjusted):

All-Star Open: Invocation: 5:24:20 p.m.; America the Beautiful: 5:25:00 p.m.; Command: 5:32:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 5:38:00 p.m.

All-Star Race: Invocation: 8:16:00 p.m.; National Anthem: 8:17:35 p.m.; Command: 8:24:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 8:30:00 p.m.

Kyle Larson makes Fast Six in Indy 500 qualifying

Part of the reason that the schedule got pushed back slightly? Because the plan remains for Kyle Larson, who is making waves in Indy 500 qualifying up north, to fly into Wilkesboro ahead of tonight’s All-Star Race.

Larson hit 232.788 mph during Sunday’s “Fast 12” qualifying session ahead of the Indianapolis 500, putting him into the “Fast Six” who will race for the pole this evening.

That Fast Six session begins at 5:25 p.m. and should wrap up by 5:55 p.m. He is expected to get onto a helicopter from the Indy Golf Course by 6:05 p.m., according to the Associated Press, to a private jet, to another helicopter to get to North Wilkesboro. Engines are scheduled to be fired at 8:08 p.m.

“Our chips are all-in on getting Kyle Larson here,” Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports’ vice president of competition, told reporters Sunday. “We’ve got a meticulous plan with aviation, security and a lot of things put in place.”

Corey Heim wins Truck Series race after 21-hour delay

NASCAR’s trucks went green on Saturday afternoon, and the race was stopped on Lap 81 to severe weather.

Approximately four inches of rain came down in under two hours and North Wilkesboro Speedway lost power, pushing the resumption of the Truck Series race to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The delay lasted 21 hours, six minutes and 14 seconds.

Corey Heim, the top Truck driver who made his Cup Series debut this year, held off the field and took his third checkered flag of this season.

Grant Enfinger finished second, Layne Riggs third, Brenden Queen fourth and Sammy Smith fifth.

May 18, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Who are the favorites in the All-Star Open and Race?

Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the Open, at +130 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +140 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Bubba Wallace, Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman.

Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the All-Star Race, at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by defending race winner Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.

May 18, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Who will win the NASCAR All-Star Race? Observer picks

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck is picking Charlotte’s own William Byron to win his first All-Star Race. Is 2024 the year for the driver of the No. 24? Byron has already triumphed in the Daytona 500 — on a superspeedway — before winning on a short track (Martinsville) and a road course (Circuit of the Americas). He’ll be starting 13th tonight, which should provide plenty of time for Byron to work through the field, like when he started 18th in his Martinsville victory.

The Observer’s Alex Zietlow is picking Kyle Busch. Richard Childress, the plucky owner of RCR, stepped into the media center Sunday afternoon and made clear that he felt great about his chances at this short-track. (He even deadpanned that his driver — and grandson — Austin Dillon should be on the pole because he’d ran a lap during qualifying before the skies opened and didn’t relent, but that’s another matter.) The 8 team hasn’t had a great year to date with only four Top 10s through 13 races. Everything changes tonight, though. Just wait on it.

May 18, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; Signage old and new at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Starting lineup for the All-Star Open

Position Driver Car No. 1 Ty Gibbs 54 2 Alex Bowman 48 3 Chase Briscoe 14 4 Bubba Wallace 23 5 Noah Gragson 10 6 Austin Cindric 2 7 Josh Berry 4 8 Todd Gillliland 38 9 John Hunter Nemechek 42 10 Carson Hocevar 77 11 Erik Jones 43 12 Ryan Preece 41 13 Corey LaJoie 7 14 Daniel Hemric 31 15 Austin Dillon 3 16 Justin Haley 51 17 Harrison Burton 21 18 Kaz Grala 15 19 Zane Smith 71 20 Timmy Hill 66

Joey Logano (22) will start the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro from the pole.

Starting lineup for the All-Star Race