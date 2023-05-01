Live updates from NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Daniel Suarez spin causes early exit

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be passing along live updates during today’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. See the section below for the latest news. Results and analysis will be posted after the race.

Live updates: Dover Motor Speedway

Stage 1

Lap 92: Green green green! Top 10 running now: William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick. Brennan Poole talked to Fox Sports after emerging from the infield care center and responded to a question about Ross Chastain running him over. What he said, in part: “This is something he’s known to do. ... Might need to get his butt whooped.”

Also of note, Larson met minimum speed. The car is heading to the garage to see if the car can be salvaged for the rest of the race. He is not necessarily out of the race.

Lap 81: Welp, so much for green racing the rest of the stage! Some aggressive movement today. Ross Chastain appeared to have gotten into Brennan Poole on a turn, and Poole then spun and rose up the racetrack and crashed into Kyle Larson. That likely knocks Larson out of winning contention with the damage the car suffered. Bad luck for the Hendrick Motorsports star. Larson files down pit road and has some choice words for Chastain over his radio: “What a (expletive) idiot!”

See below for what happened. Chastain appeared apologetic over the radio: “I did not mean to do that at all.”

Caution is out for an incident involving the No. 15 and No. 5 on lap 81 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Lap 50: Alright we have been green here for a while, and if I had to guess, we’ll be green the rest of Stage 1. Here’s the Top 10 at the moment: William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Josh Berry, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Another note: Noah Gragson couldn’t meet minimum speed after his wreck back on Lap 27 — so he’s been ordered to the garage. He’s done for the day.

Lap 35: Annnnnnd some more carnage after the restart. Those involved: Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon, among others. Kyle Busch might have gotten roped into that mess — an unlucky break after having to restart in the back for a costly speeding-on-pit-road penalty after the competition caution.

Suarez was the one who spun. His day is reportedly done. Brutally early exit for the 99. The car had a beautiful paint scheme — which was a tribute to Pitbull’s new album entitled “Trackhouse” — but it unfortunately won’t get much TV time. See the spin below:

Miles the monster is awake Big trouble!



Daniel Suárez is done for the day.

Lap 34: Green green green!

Lap 27: On the restart, Noah Gragson knocks into the wall on Turn 2 and spins out. That prompts a caution. Likely a broken toe link too. New Top 10 for new restart: William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott. Going green soon!

See Gragson’s spin here:

Lap 26: Track position is everything at Dover, and Kyle Busch has squandered it. Suffered a speeding on pit road penalty, and will now restart last after leading every lap before that. Teams are reporting not much tire wear, and Josh Berry took advantage of that by only taking two tires. He’s now on the second row. Let’s do this again!

Lap 21: Competition caution. The pace hasn’t fallen off too much, but teams get a chance to look at the tire wear when they come down pit road now. Top 10 at the moment: Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick.

Green flag 12:12 p.m.: At long last, here we go!

12:05 p.m.: Engines fired. Austin Dillon is sent to the rear for using a backup car. Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer and Rusty Wallace in the booth. Streaming on FS1 now.

11:36 a.m.: Some story lines to keep up with ahead of today’s race: Dover is a “measuring stick race” for the three top teams in the NASCAR Cup Series (Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing). Is today the day Denny Hamlin finally gets his first win of 2023? And Alex Bowman is out due to a fractured vertebra he suffered running in a sprint car earlier this week. (He’s being replaced by Josh Berry.)

11:14 a.m.: The starting lineup for this weekend’s Cup Series race was set by the rule book after rain canceled Saturday qualifying. Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell will start on the front row. The green flag is scheduled for 12 p.m. after rain postponed the race to Monday on Sunday morning. Other administrative updates: Today’s drivers meeting was canceled; the garage opened for fans at the racetrack at 9 a.m.; and driver introductions are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover details

Race: Würth 400

Place: Dover Motor Speedway

Date: Monday, May 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Purse: $7,629,649

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (400 laps around 1-mile track)

Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 120), Stage 2 (Lap 250), Stage 3 (Lap 400)

Starting lineup for Dover Cup race

Austin Dillon has been sent to the rear for using a backup car.