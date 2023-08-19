Live updates: Miami Dolphins play Houston Texans in second preseason game

The Miami Dolphins will take the field for the second preseason game of the 2023 season on Saturday afternoon in Houston against the Texans.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play briefly as he was not included in the Dolphins' list of players not expected to feature.

Tagovailoa's last action was on Dec. 25, 2022, at home against Green Bay. He left the game with a concussion, which was at least his second of the season.

Backups Mike White and Skylar Thompson remain in competition for the No. 2 quarterback position with White reportedly ahead of the second-year pro in that race.

Miami is set to face the Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2023 and has the opportunity to become Houston's franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins struggled mightily against the Atlanta Falcons in an ugly 19-3 loss in their first game of the 2023 preseason in early August.

Tua Tagovailoa expected to play, make preseason debut

The Dolphins' starting quarterback is not on the Dolphins' list of players not expected to play Saturday against the Texans.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said this week that he wanted to get Tagovailoa into some action in preseason Game 2 and/or Game 3. ― Joe Schad

When do the Dolphins play the Texans in the preseason?

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

What channel is Dolphins vs. Texans on TV, streaming?

TV: NFL Network (Channel 212 on DirecTV, Channel 154 on Dish).

Here's where you can watch the Dolphins feed:

WFOR (CBS 4) in Miami

WPEC (CBS 12) in West Palm Beach

WZVN (ABC 7) in Fort Myers

KHON (FOX 2) in Honolulu, Hawaii

Live stream: NFL+ (out-of-market only), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Where is Dolphins vs. Texans on radio?

Radio: WINZ-AM 940 and WBGG-FM 105.9, SiriusXM Channel 380

Online radio: SiriusXM Channel 819, TuneIn

