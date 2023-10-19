Live updates: New Mexico State football at UTEP Miners

The UTEP Miners and New Mexico State Aggies are both coming off wins as they meet for the 100th time in their storied history Wednesday night in the Sun Bowl.

The Aggies are on a two-game streak and at 4-3, are three wins from bowl eligibility and perhaps a visit to the New Mexico Bowl. The Miners are 2-5, but coming off a win against Florida International where their defense dominated and the offense played its best first quarter of the season.

UTEP has a three-game win streak in the Battle of I-10 and leads the series 59–38–2, but New Mexico State is favored in this one by 3 1/2 points.

Live updates Battle of I-10, 7 p.m. MDT

