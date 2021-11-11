Live updates: Memphis Grizzlies host Charlotte Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast) with the hopes of continuing their best start since 2018-19.

The Grizzlies (6-4) have won their last three home games and could get Dillon Brooks back after he's missed the start of the season recovering from a fractured left hand.

The Hornets (5-7) bring one of the league's most exciting young players in LaMelo Ball, who will rival Ja Morant for potential highlight plays at FedExForum. Both are the two most recent NBA Rookie of the Year winners.

