Marquette vs. Wisconsin live updates: Tight game headed down stretch

One of the most intense rivalries in college basketball tips off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

There have been a lot of great games in Marquette-Wisconsin lore over their previous 129 meetings.

Here's a look at the matchups that could decide the game.

Wisconsin holds slim lead with 3 minutes left

MU fought back from a 16-point deficit to get within 54-53 on a layup from Chase Ross.

But UW hit back with a 6-0 run, including two baskets from Steven Crowl.

The Badgers' lead was 60-55 at the under-8 minute timeout.

UW pushed its lead up to 67-57 on a bucket from Tyler Wahl, but MU's Tyler Kolek scored five straight to tighten the game up again.

Marquette scores nine straight out of halftime

Shaka Smart must have given an inspired halftime speech.

After a lackluster first half, the Golden Eagles ripped off a 7-0 lead in the first 1:33 of the second half.

UW coach Greg Gard called a timeout with his team's lead down to 46-40.

Stevie Mitchell added a bucket to make it nine unanswered. UW got its first basket of the second half at the 16:38 mark when Crowl knocked in a hook shot.

Wisconsin takes 46-33 lead at halftime

UW rolled into the locker room with a 46-33 advantage thanks to Max Klesmit's 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

UW took a 46-30 lead - its biggest of the half - with 14 seconds left on two free throws from Chucky Hepburn.

But Kam Jones (12 points) hit a three-pointer for MU just before the buzzer.

It was the most points allowed by the Golden Eagles in a half this season.

Max Klesmit is red-hot for Badgers

Max Klesmit had the three-point stroke in the first half.

The guard 6-foot-4 guard knocked down a corner three-pointer that gave UW a 36-23 lead with 3:27 left in the first half.

That was Klesmit's fourth three of the half and gave him 18 points.

Klesmit's previous high scoring total with the Badgers was 19 points. His collegiate high is 27 from when he was at Wofford.

Tyler Kolek ends Marquette's scoring drought

MU has boasted a prolific offense this season, but the Golden Eagles hit a rough patch in the first half.

MU went almost four minutes without scoring, allowing the Badgers to score seven unanswered points to take a 22-13 lead.

The Golden Eagles' All-American point guard, Kolek, ended the drought by throwing up a shot that fell in while getting fouled. He sank the free throw.

Max Klesmit and Ben Gold lead teams early

Often in these rivalry games, role players can find themselves stealing some spotlight.

Early in the game that has been the case.

Klesmit had seven points as UW took a 15-13 lead at the under-12 timeout in the first half.

Ben Gold came off the bench to hit 2 three-pointers for MU.

Same officials as Purdue-Northwestern game on Friday night

The officials assigned to the UW-Marquette game were jeffrey Anderson, Earl Walton and Tim Comer.

That same crew worked the 8 p.m. game on Friday night between top-ranked Purdue and Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats stunned Purdue in overtime, opening the door for third-ranked MU to possibly move up in the Associated Press rankings next Monday.

Klesmit knocked in his second three-pointer to give UW a 20-13 advantage at the 10:35 mark.

Wisconsin fans wearing all-white against Marquette

UW is wearing its white uniforms and the school called for fans at the Kohl Center to wear all-white.

In the student section there were white shirts laid out on the seats.

