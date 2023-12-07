Live updates: Mainland, St. Augustine play for Class 3S high school football championship

TALLAHASSEE — The time has come to crown a Class 3S football champion.

No. 1 St. Augustine (13-0) battles No. 2 Mainland (13-1) for the title at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, the home of Florida A&M University. It's the first head-to-head meeting between the two storied schools, separated by about an hour on Interstate 95, since 1996.

St. Augustine makes its first appearance in an FHSAA state final since 2007, seeking its second championship in program history. Mainland, too, hopes to be crowned for the second time and end a 20-year drought as it returns to the title game for a second consecutive December.

Choctawhatchee Indians' quarterback Keeson Hines-Wheeler (8) breaks up a second quarter pass intended for St. Augustine's Carl Jenkins Jr. (2). The Choctawhatchee Indians traveled to Saint Augustine High School to take on the Yellow Jackets in the FHSAA Region 1-3A High School Football Finals Friday, November 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets led 21 to 17 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Yellow Jackets possess one of the most explosive offenses in the state, averaging 43.3 points per game, with a loaded group of weapons at the skill positions — quarterback Locklan Hewlett, running back Devonte Lyons and wide receivers Carl Jenkins Jr., Trenton Jones, Myles Simmons and Somourian Wingo.

Mainland, by contrast, boasts one of the most dominant defensive units in Florida, allowing opponents to score just 12.1 ppg. Florida defensive lineman commit LJ McCray, All-American defensive back Zavier Mincey, Tulane linebacker commit Rodney Hill and coveted cornerback recruit Ezaiah Shine are among the Bucs' standout performers.

Mainland’s Khamani Robinson runs down the field during Friday night’s game against Vanguard.

