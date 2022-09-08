Live updates: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills open season with possible Super Bowl preview

The NFL is back!

After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will take the field and host the rising Buffalo Bills in the season opener tonight.

The Rams — led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey — are running it back with hopes to be the league's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

The Bills, led by star quarterback and preseason MVP favorite Josh Allen, are on a mission to reach the Super Bowl after heartbreaking playoff losses the last two seasons.

Stay tuned here to our USA TODAY Sports live blog for highlights from the Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium tonight, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

SoFi Stadium is ready for the NFL kickoff game between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

NFL kickoff game injury report

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play with "no limitations" despite discomfort in his right elbow dating back to last season.

“He’ll be ready to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters of Stafford earlier this week.

Still, it’s something to monitor during the opener.

The Rams will be without receiver Van Jefferson (knee), while the Bills have marked offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) as questionable to play.

NFL kickoff game pregame reading

Get ready for Thursday night's matchup with some of our best stories on the Bills-Rams tilt, as well as predictions for the upcoming season.

