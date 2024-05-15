Live updates: Leaks on the Dolphins’ 2024 schedule. Here’s who they’re playing

Wednesday is known as “Leak Day,” when media outlets try to get a jump on the NFL’s 8 p.m. release of its full schedule.

Here’s what was reported on Wednesday (totally uncorroborated) about the Dolphins’ schedule through various media leaks:

1). Per The Athletic, Miami will play at Green Bay on Thanksgiving night.

2). Per multiple uncorroborated reports, including the Twitter account “NFL Schedule Leak,” the Dolphins will play host to the Jaguars in Week 1 and play at the Bills in Week 9.

3). There are conflicting reports about whether Miami will play at Seattle in Week 3 or 5. Two different NFL-centric X accounts have reported differently.

4). A Jets podcaster with a healthy following has reported that the Dolphins will play at the Jets in Week 14. There are conflicting reports about whether Miami will host the Jets or Patriots in Week 18.

Here’s what was known before Wednesday:

▪ The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 12, on Amazon, to open Week 2 of the season.

▪ Their opponents have been known for months.

Besides playing Buffalo, New England and the Jets at home in 2024, the Dolphins also will welcome Jacksonville, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Arizona and San Francisco to Hard Rock Stadium.

As for the 2024 road schedule, the Dolphins will play at Houston, at Indianapolis, at the Rams, at Seattle, at Buffalo, at New England and at the Jets. Miami will also visit the Cleveland and Green Bay because those teams, like the Dolphins, finished second in their division.

All AFC teams have eight home games and nine road games next season.

OTHER SCHEDULE NEWS

Netflix announced it has acquired rights to two Christmas games as part of a three-year deal. Jordan Schultz said Pittsburgh-Kansas City and Houston-Baltimore will be those games.

That means you will need Netflix for Christmas games; Amazon Prime for Thursday night games, a Black Friday game and a wild card playoff game; and Peacock for Packers-Eagles from Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6.