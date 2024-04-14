Live updates: Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs leading NASCAR Cup Series field to green in race at Texas
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup Series race from Texas Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.
2 p.m.: Happy Race Day! It’s Texas time — the NASCAR Cup Series is back at the mile-and-a-half track in Fort Worth.
The past seven Cup races at Texas Motor Speedway have produced different winners, going back to Kevin Harvick’s back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019. William Byron pulled off an unlikely win here last fall in the playoffs.
Saturday’s Xfinity Series race ended in a wild photo finish. Ryan Sieg appeared to be headed for his first career win over the final laps, but recent Charlotte Roval winner Sam Mayer ran him down as Sieg took the white flag. Sieg and Mayer ran side-by-side to the checkered flag, and after an official review, Mayer was ruled the winner by 0.002 seconds.
We’ll see if today’s Cup race produces that kind of excitement. Byron’s victory in the fall was far from dominant, but the No. 24 got into Victory Lane for the sixth time after Kyle Larson wrecked late from the lead and a dominant Bubba Wallace lost some speed on the final laps.
Kyle Larson wins 250th pole for Hendrick Motorsports
The driver of the No. 5 Chevy snagged his first pole position in 17 starts at Texas — and it’s an even bigger milestone for his team.
Larson’s second straight pole marks No. 250 for Hendrick Motorsports, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. He ran a qualifying lap of 28.366 seconds to beat out Ty Gibbs, whom Larson will start alongside on the front row.
Who is the favorite to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?
Kyle Larson has emerged as the favorite to win, at +275 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +320 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook early Sunday afternoon. Tyler Reddick is second on both sportsbooks, followed by William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.
The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Martin Truex Jr. to get to Victory Lane for the first time this year. It’s gotta happen eventually, right? Truex, the Cup Series’ oldest driver, currently sits second in the standings with five Top 10 finishes in eight starts. He’s never won at Texas, but as mentioned, the 1.5-mile track keeps yielding different winners. Denny Hamlin (twice) and Christopher Bell are the only Toyota drivers who’ve won races this year, and with Truex starting ninth at an unpredictable race track, this could be an opportunity for the No. 19 team to get its first victory.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Place: Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas)
Date: Sunday, April 14
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Green flag scheduled for 3:43 p.m. ET)
Purse: $9,397,736
TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET
Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80; Stage 2 ends on Lap 165; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 267
Starting lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Position
Driver
Car Number
1
Kyle Larson
5
2
Ty Gibbs
54
3
Christopher Bell
20
4
Tyler Reddick
45
5
Chase Briscoe
14
6
William Byron
24
7
Ryan Blaney
12
8
Austin Cindric
2
9
Martin Truex Jr.
19
10
Bubba Wallace
23
11
Denny Hamlin
11
12
Ross Chastain
1
13
Michael McDowell
34
14
Alex Bowman
48
15
Austin Dillon
3
16
Carson Hocevar
77
17
Daniel Suarez
99
18
Zane Smith
71
19
Chris Buescher
17
20
Joey Logano
22
21
Noah Gragson
10
22
Brad Keselowski
6
23
Corey LaJoie
7
24
Chase Elliott
9
25
Josh Berry
4
26
Ryan Preece
41
27
Erik Jones
43
28
Todd Gilliland
38
29
Harrison Burton
21
30
John Hunter Nemechek
42
31
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
32
Justin Haley
51
33
Kaz Grala
15
34
Austin Hill
33
35
Kyle Busch
8
36
Ty Dillon
16
37
Jimmie Johnson
84
38
Daniel Hemric
31