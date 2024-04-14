Live updates: Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs leading NASCAR Cup Series field to green in race at Texas

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup Series race from Texas Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.

2 p.m.: Happy Race Day! It’s Texas time — the NASCAR Cup Series is back at the mile-and-a-half track in Fort Worth.

The past seven Cup races at Texas Motor Speedway have produced different winners, going back to Kevin Harvick’s back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019. William Byron pulled off an unlikely win here last fall in the playoffs.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race ended in a wild photo finish. Ryan Sieg appeared to be headed for his first career win over the final laps, but recent Charlotte Roval winner Sam Mayer ran him down as Sieg took the white flag. Sieg and Mayer ran side-by-side to the checkered flag, and after an official review, Mayer was ruled the winner by 0.002 seconds.

We’ll see if today’s Cup race produces that kind of excitement. Byron’s victory in the fall was far from dominant, but the No. 24 got into Victory Lane for the sixth time after Kyle Larson wrecked late from the lead and a dominant Bubba Wallace lost some speed on the final laps.

Apr 13, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates Hendrick Motor Sports 250th NASCAR Cup Series pole after qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson wins 250th pole for Hendrick Motorsports

The driver of the No. 5 Chevy snagged his first pole position in 17 starts at Texas — and it’s an even bigger milestone for his team.

Larson’s second straight pole marks No. 250 for Hendrick Motorsports, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. He ran a qualifying lap of 28.366 seconds to beat out Ty Gibbs, whom Larson will start alongside on the front row.

Apr 13, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Who is the favorite to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

Kyle Larson has emerged as the favorite to win, at +275 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +320 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook early Sunday afternoon. Tyler Reddick is second on both sportsbooks, followed by William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Martin Truex Jr. to get to Victory Lane for the first time this year. It’s gotta happen eventually, right? Truex, the Cup Series’ oldest driver, currently sits second in the standings with five Top 10 finishes in eight starts. He’s never won at Texas, but as mentioned, the 1.5-mile track keeps yielding different winners. Denny Hamlin (twice) and Christopher Bell are the only Toyota drivers who’ve won races this year, and with Truex starting ninth at an unpredictable race track, this could be an opportunity for the No. 19 team to get its first victory.

Apr 13, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the pre-race flyover before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Place: Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas)

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Green flag scheduled for 3:43 p.m. ET)

Purse: $9,397,736

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80; Stage 2 ends on Lap 165; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 267

Starting lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400