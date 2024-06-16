Live updates: Kyle Larson on pole for first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

6:43 p.m.: Kyle Larson remains the favorite to win today’s race, at +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hendrick Motorsports star is on the pole today and is coming off a win last week at Sonoma.

6:35 p.m.: Among the notable car designs on the grid for tonight’s race: Corey LaJoie has a Caitlin Clark-endorsed car emblazoned with an Iowa Hawkeyes logo; and Bubba Wallace, always representing McDonald’s with 23XI Racing, has the purple Grimace on his Toyota today.

A look at the Grimace car for Bubba Wallace pic.twitter.com/ZIoGq084DR — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 16, 2024

6:20 p.m.: Some timing info for tonight’s race: The invocation will be given at 6:50 p.m. by Des Moines pastor Mike Householder. Neva Alden, an 18-year-old local music artist in Iowa, will perform the national anthem at 6:51 p.m. Iowa Corn Growers Association President, Jolene Riessen, will give command to fire the engines at 6:58 p.m., and the green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:05 p.m.

6 p.m.: Happy Race Day from Newton, Iowa!

Scheduled to green at 7:05 p.m., tonight’s race marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 7/8-mile short track roughly 40 miles east of Des Moines.

Jun 16, 2024; Newton, Iowa, USA; The team of NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (7) rolls his car to pit crew at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Speedway, which becomes the 176th track to hold a points-paying Cup Series race, opened in 2006 and has hosted the trucks and Xfinity Series. Brad Keselowski leads active Cup drivers with three Xfinity wins at Iowa coming in 2009, 2013 and 2014.

Who are the favorites in the Iowa Corn 350? Observer pick

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Ryan Blaney (+750), Christopher Bell (+800), Chase Elliott (+1000) and Tyler Reddick (+1400).

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Hamlin. He’s been one of the fastest drivers on short tracks, especially as of late — owning Top Three finishes in five of his last six races on them. Hamlin hasn’t qualified outside of the Top 15 in any of those recent short track races, a trend that continued this weekend as the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is starting today’s race 12th.

Fans watch practice laps at NASCAR Summer Race Weekend in Newton, Iowa, at Iowa Speedway on June 14, 2024.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Iowa

Race: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Place: Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa, 40 miles east of Des Moines)

Track Length: 0.875-mile asphalt oval

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,881,630

TV: USA, 6 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 306.25 miles (350 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70; Stage 2 ends on Lap 210; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 350.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (5) of Hendrick Motorsports celebrates his win in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, California, at Sonoma Raceway on June 9, 2024.

Starting lineup for the Iowa Corn 350