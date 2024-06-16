Live updates: Kyle Larson on pole for first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.
Lap 10: Back to green! Kyle Larson gets out to the lead, and Chase Briscoe surges ahead of Ryan Blaney.
Lap 7: Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney had been battling for the lead, and Blaney got out in front of Larson before the yellow flag came out from Corey LaJoie’s spin. Still under caution.
Lap 3: Corey LaJoie, running 20th, spins and brings out the first caution! The Spire Motorsports Chevrolets got caught up together, with Carson Hocevar slipping back into Zane Smith, who got into LaJoie.
Green flag, 7:10 p.m.: The Cup Series is racing at Iowa Speedway for the first time!
6:59 p.m.: Jolene Riessen, president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, gives an electric command to get the engines fired for the first Cup race at Iowa Speedway! Should be racin’ in about 10 minutes.
6:55 p.m.: The invocation and national anthem are done, and we’re approaching command! Bryson DeChambeau’s victory at Pinehurst in the U.S. Open wrapped up moments ago. That should help this TV window for NASCAR, which is broadcasting its first race with NBC Sports this season (on USA Network tonight).
6:43 p.m.: Kyle Larson remains the favorite to win today’s race, at +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hendrick Motorsports star is on the pole today and is coming off a win last week at Sonoma.
This paint scheme is @CaitlinClark22 approved! @TheIowaHawkeyes alum & @GainbridgeLife ambassador Caitlin Clark is hyped for @CoreyLaJoie’s ride this weekend The @spiremotorsports No. 7 Chevrolet will rock this black and gold paint scheme at @iowaspeedway on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kSX8yt6Cwx
6:35 p.m.: Among the notable car designs on the grid for tonight’s race: Corey LaJoie has a Caitlin Clark-endorsed car emblazoned with an Iowa Hawkeyes logo; and Bubba Wallace, always representing McDonald’s with 23XI Racing, has the purple Grimace on his Toyota today.
A look at the Grimace car for Bubba Wallace pic.twitter.com/ZIoGq084DR
6:20 p.m.: Some timing info for tonight’s race: The invocation will be given at 6:50 p.m. by Des Moines pastor Mike Householder. Neva Alden, an 18-year-old local music artist in Iowa, will perform the national anthem at 6:51 p.m. Iowa Corn Growers Association President, Jolene Riessen, will give command to fire the engines at 6:58 p.m., and the green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:05 p.m.
6 p.m.: Happy Race Day from Newton, Iowa!
Scheduled to green at 7:05 p.m., tonight’s race marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 7/8-mile short track roughly 40 miles east of Des Moines.
Iowa Speedway, which becomes the 176th track to hold a points-paying Cup Series race, opened in 2006 and has hosted the trucks and Xfinity Series. Brad Keselowski leads active Cup drivers with three Xfinity wins at Iowa coming in 2009, 2013 and 2014.
Who are the favorites in the Iowa Corn 350? Observer pick
Kyle Larson has the best odds to win at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Ryan Blaney (+750), Christopher Bell (+800), Chase Elliott (+1000) and Tyler Reddick (+1400).
The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Hamlin. He’s been one of the fastest drivers on short tracks, especially as of late — owning Top Three finishes in five of his last six races on them. Hamlin hasn’t qualified outside of the Top 15 in any of those recent short track races, a trend that continued this weekend as the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is starting today’s race 12th.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Iowa
Race: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
Place: Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa, 40 miles east of Des Moines)
Track Length: 0.875-mile asphalt oval
Date: Sunday, June 16
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Purse: $8,881,630
TV: USA, 6 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 306.25 miles (350 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70; Stage 2 ends on Lap 210; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 350.
Starting lineup for the Iowa Corn 350
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Larson
5
2
Ryan Blaney
12
3
Josh Berry
4
4
William Byron
24
5
Brad Keselowski
6
6
Chase Briscoe
14
7
Kyle Busch
8
8
Tyler Reddick
45
9
Chase Elliott
9
10
Christopher Bell
20
11
Joey Logano
22
12
Denny Hamlin
11
13
Daniel Suarez
99
14
Todd Gilliland
38
15
Chris Buescher
17
16
Bubba Wallace
23
17
Ross Chastain
1
18
AJ Allmendinger
16
19
Justin Haley
51
20
Carson Hocevar
77
21
Austin Cindric
2
22
Michael McDowell
34
23
Noah Gragson
10
24
Corey LaJoie
7
25
Harrison Burton
21
26
Zane Smith
71
27
Ty Gibbs
54
28
Kaz Grala
15
29
Ryan Preece
41
30
Daniel Hemric
31
31
Martin Truex Jr.
19
32
Erik Jones
43
33
Alex Bowman
48
34
John Hunter Nemechek
42
35
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
36
Austin Dillon
3