Live updates: Kyle Larson leading early in first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

Lap 67: Ryan Blaney is closing in on the stage win, but Kyle Larson is within two tenths of a second.

Lap 61: Kyle Larson quickly works back to the lead as Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez are still on old tires late in Stage 1. Ryan Blaney is battling Larson for the lead once again.

Lap 59: Green for the restart! Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez lead from the front row after staying out as Kyle Larson restarts third.

Lap 55: Pit stops come under caution. Carson Hocevar, from 27th, is the free pass. Justin Haley, who’d been running in the Top 10, is penalized for equipment interference.

Lap 52: Caution! AJ Allmendinger was about to be lapped from 28th and got into the wall.

Lap 49: Kyle Larson is getting into lapped traffic from the lead, running around the cars of Denny Hamlin, John Hunter Nemechek and Carson Hocevar.

Lap 37: Denny Hamlin is officially a lap down — running alongside leader Kyle Larson in 34th.

Your Top 10: Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney (roughly three seconds down), Chase Briscoe (-10), Josh Berry (-10), William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley and Chase Elliott.

Lap 31: Not a great start for the Toyota Camrys of Joe Gibbs Racing: After Ty Gibbs in 13th, Christopher Bell is running 25th, Martin Truex Jr. is P26, and Denny Hamlin runs P31.

Lap 24: Denny Hamlin has fallen all the way back to 28th after running as well as P10. Kyle Larson maintains a three-second lead over Ryan Blaney.

Lap 10: Back to green! Kyle Larson gets out to the lead, and Chase Briscoe surges ahead of Ryan Blaney.

Lap 7: Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney had been battling for the lead, and Blaney got out in front of Larson before the yellow flag came out from Corey LaJoie’s spin. Still under caution.

Jun 16, 2024; Newton, Iowa, USA; The team of NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (7) rolls his car to pit crew at Iowa Speedway.

Lap 3: Corey LaJoie, running 20th, spins and brings out the first caution! The Spire Motorsports Chevrolets got caught up together, with Carson Hocevar slipping back into Zane Smith, who got into LaJoie.

Green flag , 7:10 p.m.: The Cup Series is racing at Iowa Speedway for the first time!

6:59 p.m.: Jolene Riessen, president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, gives an electric command to get the engines fired for the first Cup race at Iowa Speedway! Should be racin’ in about 10 minutes.

6:55 p.m.: The invocation and national anthem are done, and we’re approaching command! Bryson DeChambeau’s victory at Pinehurst in the U.S. Open wrapped up moments ago. That should help this TV window for NASCAR, which is broadcasting its first race with NBC Sports this season (on USA Network tonight).

6:43 p.m.: Kyle Larson remains the favorite to win today’s race, at +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hendrick Motorsports star is on the pole today and is coming off a win last week at Sonoma.

6:35 p.m.: Among the notable car designs on the grid for tonight’s race: Corey LaJoie has a Caitlin Clark-endorsed car emblazoned with an Iowa Hawkeyes logo; and Bubba Wallace, always representing McDonald’s with 23XI Racing, has the purple Grimace on his Toyota today.

A look at the Grimace car for Bubba Wallace pic.twitter.com/ZIoGq084DR — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 16, 2024

6:20 p.m.: Some timing info for tonight’s race: The invocation will be given at 6:50 p.m. by Des Moines pastor Mike Householder. Neva Alden, an 18-year-old local music artist in Iowa, will perform the national anthem at 6:51 p.m. Iowa Corn Growers Association President, Jolene Riessen, will give command to fire the engines at 6:58 p.m., and the green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:05 p.m.

6 p.m.: Happy Race Day from Newton, Iowa!

Scheduled to green at 7:05 p.m., tonight’s race marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 7/8-mile short track roughly 40 miles east of Des Moines.

Iowa Speedway, which becomes the 176th track to hold a points-paying Cup Series race, opened in 2006 and has hosted the trucks and Xfinity Series. Brad Keselowski leads active Cup drivers with three Xfinity wins at Iowa coming in 2009, 2013 and 2014.

Who are the favorites in the Iowa Corn 350? Observer pick

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Ryan Blaney (+750), Christopher Bell (+800), Chase Elliott (+1000) and Tyler Reddick (+1400).

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Hamlin. He’s been one of the fastest drivers on short tracks, especially as of late — owning Top Three finishes in five of his last six races on them. Hamlin hasn’t qualified outside of the Top 15 in any of those recent short track races, a trend that continued this weekend as the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is starting today’s race 12th.

Fans watch practice laps at NASCAR Summer Race Weekend in Newton, Iowa, at Iowa Speedway on June 14, 2024.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Iowa

Race: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Place: Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa, 40 miles east of Des Moines)

Track Length: 0.875-mile asphalt oval

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,881,630

TV: USA, 6 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 306.25 miles (350 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70; Stage 2 ends on Lap 210; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 350.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (5) of Hendrick Motorsports celebrates his win in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, California, at Sonoma Raceway on June 9, 2024.

