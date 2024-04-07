Advertisement

Live updates: Kyle Larson leading NASCAR Cup Series field to green in race at Martinsville

Shane Connuck
·4 min read

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race from Martinsville Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.

Green flag, 3:14 p.m.: Green green green! 400 laps at Martinsville; Here we go!

3:07 p.m.: Cars are on the track! No cars to the rear. Racin’ soon at Martinsville!

3:03 p.m.: “Drivers, start your engines!“ Jeff Gordon and Geoff Bodine — legends of Hendrick Motorsports — join a young boy representing race sponsor Cook Out, and engines are fired!

2:55 p.m.: Drivers have been introduced! Denny Hamlin, fresh off his win in which he jumped the restart, seemed to receive even more boos than usual, if that’s possible.

2 p.m.: Cars are lined up on pit road, which stretches around Turn 1 on NASCAR’s shortest track. Roughly an hour away from the green flag!

1 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the half-mile of mayhem this afternoon.

Martinsville Speedway, the 0.526-mile short track in the Southern Virginia mountains, is both the smallest and oldest venue in NASCAR. Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports — whose drivers are piloting special ruby red Chevy Camaros as the team celebrates 40 years at Martinsville — won the pole position for today’s race, which is scheduled to green at 3:11 p.m.

Apr 6, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during qualifying at Martinsville Speedway.
“Getting track position on Saturday and qualifying well usually pays dividends as long as your team can execute on Sunday,” said Larson, the pole-sitter for the second straight week. “It’s great to get another pole on a short track, back-to-back weekends. I felt like it really helped our race out last week, and as long as we execute (today), it should help our race out as well.”

Apr 6, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) looks on during practice at Martinsville Speedway.
Who are the favorites to win the Cook Out 400?

Kyle Larson is the favorite on Sunday at +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook Sunday morning, followed by Denny Hamlin at +475, then Martin Truex Jr. (+550), Joey Logano (+700) and Ryan Blaney (+850). Today’s pole-sitter and last week’s race winner are tied for the best odds to win Sunday at +400 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Shane Connuck is picking Ryan Blaney to defend his win at Martinsville. As I said on PRN’s Pit Reporters show this week, it’s about time the new Ford Mustang body gets into Victory Lane. I know I’ve picked Blaney a couple of times already this year. But with Fords still winless entering what could be another eventful race on Martinsville’s iconic “paper clip,” someone has to do it, and I’m ready to see the defending series champion turn the speed he’s shown throughout the season into a win. Drivers have gone back-to-back at Martinsville before — most recently, Martin Truex Jr. in 2019 and 2020 — and Brad Keselowski’s March 2019 victory is the last time a Ford won at Martinsville before Blaney. It’s his turn again.

Apr 6, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during practice at Martinsville Speedway.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Martinsville

Race: Cook Out 400

Place: Martinsville Speedway (Ridgeway, Va.)

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET (Green flag at 3:11 p.m.)

Purse: $7,669,028

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 210.4 miles (400 Laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80; Stage 2 ends on Lap 180; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 400.

Apr 6, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during practice at Martinsville Speedway.
Starting lineup for the Cook Out 400

Position

Driver

Car Number

1

Kyle Larson

5

2

Bubba Wallace

23

3

Chase Elliott

9

4

Martin Truex Jr.

19

5

Chase Briscoe

14

6

Joey Logano

22

7

Josh Berry

4

8

Denny Hamlin

11

9

Ryan Blaney

12

10

Alex Bowman

48

11

Kyle Busch

8

12

Ross Chastain

1

13

Brad Keselowski

6

14

Austin Cindric

2

15

Ty Gibbs

54

16

Todd Gilliland

38

17

Erik Jones

43

18

William Byron

24

19

Tyler Reddick

45

20

Christopher Bell

20

21

Daniel Suarez

99

22

Ryan Preece

41

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

24

Zane Smith

71

25

Carson Hocevar

77

26

Noah Gragson

10

27

Justin Haley

51

28

Austin Dillon

3

29

John Hunter Nemechek

42

30

Chris Buescher

17

31

Kaz Grala

15

32

Corey LaJoie

7

33

Josh Williams

16

34

Harrison Burton

21

35

Michael McDowell

34

36

Daniel Hemric

31

37

David Starr

66