Live updates | Kevin Kelsy scores again for FC Cincinnati, this time vs. Atlanta
Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati versus Atlanta United at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m.). Refresh this page throughout the game for live updates and analysis, and follow Enquirer FC Cincinnati beat reporter Pat Brennan on X, formerly Twitter, for further updates (@PBrennanENQ).
Kevin Kelsy's on a tear (7')
FC Cincinnati's Kevin Kelsy, in his first start for the club, headed in a goal off a Luciano Acosta service across the face of the net. It look pretty similar to the opening goal of Saturday's 2-1 win in Columbus.
Away we go (1')
This match was christened by a stoppage in play after Luciano Acosta and Atlanta's Giorgos Giakoumakis collided less than five seconds following the opening kick. "Gigi" hit the deck for Atlanta but eventually got to his feet, and play started.
The starting lineups
FC Cincinnati starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK), Yuya Kubo, Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Luca Orellano, Ian Murphy, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (captain), Pavel Bucha, Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela.
Cincinnati bench: Alec Kann (GK), Nick Hagglund, Kipp Keller, Bret Halsey,, Sergio Santos, Malik Pinto, Yamil Asad, Isaiah Foster, Stiven Jimenez.
Atlanta United starting XI: Brad Guzan (GK), Luis Abram, Brooks Lennon, Noah Cobb, Caleb Wiley, Bartosz Slisz, Saba Lobjanidze, Thiago Almada, Dax McCarty, Jay Fortune, Giorgios Giakoumakis.
Atlanta bench: Ronald Hernandez, Stian Gregersen, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva, Daniel Rios, Edwin Mosquera, Josh Cohen, Jamal Thiare, Nicolas Firmino.
