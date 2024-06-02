Live updates: Kentucky vs. Indiana State in NCAA Baseball Tournament

After a 6-1 win over Illinois on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Indiana State Sycamores in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday.

First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The original start time of 6 p.m. was delayed because of rain and lightning strikes in the area.

A Kentucky victory earns the Wildcats a spot in one of the tournament’s eight super regionals next weekend. An Indiana State victory means the two teams will meet in a winner-take-all contest Monday.

Indiana State whipped Illinois 13-2 in Sunday’s elimination game.

Kentucky is the No. 1 seed for the Lexington Regional and the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament. Indiana State is the No. 2 seed, Illinois the No. 3 seed and Western Michigan the No. 4 seed. Western Michigan was eliminated by losses of 10-8 to Kentucky and 6-4 to Indiana State.

For updates from KPP, follow the dedicated UK baseball Twitter/X list below:

Kentucky baseball updates

Kentucky fans cheer after outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt hit a home run during the ninth inning against Illinois on Saturday.

NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional

When: Friday through Monday

Where: Kentucky Proud Park

Tickets: UKBaseballTix.com

Teams: Kentucky (41-14), Illinois (35-19), Indiana State (42-14), Western Michigan (32-22)

Format: Double-elimination

At stake: Winner advances to NCAA Tournament’s 16-team super-regional round next week.

Lexington Regional schedule

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 seed Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8

Game 2: No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1

Saturday

Game 3: Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4

Game 4: Kentucky 6, Illinois 1

Sunday

Game 5: Indiana State 13, Illinois 2

Game 6: Indiana State vs. Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Monday (if necessary)

Game 7: Indiana State vs. Kentucky (TBD, ESPN+)

