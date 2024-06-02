Live updates: Kentucky vs. Indiana State in NCAA Baseball Tournament
After a 6-1 win over Illinois on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Indiana State Sycamores in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday.
First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The original start time of 6 p.m. was delayed because of rain and lightning strikes in the area.
A Kentucky victory earns the Wildcats a spot in one of the tournament’s eight super regionals next weekend. An Indiana State victory means the two teams will meet in a winner-take-all contest Monday.
Indiana State whipped Illinois 13-2 in Sunday’s elimination game.
Kentucky is the No. 1 seed for the Lexington Regional and the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament. Indiana State is the No. 2 seed, Illinois the No. 3 seed and Western Michigan the No. 4 seed. Western Michigan was eliminated by losses of 10-8 to Kentucky and 6-4 to Indiana State.
NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional
When: Friday through Monday
Where: Kentucky Proud Park
Tickets: UKBaseballTix.com
Teams: Kentucky (41-14), Illinois (35-19), Indiana State (42-14), Western Michigan (32-22)
Format: Double-elimination
At stake: Winner advances to NCAA Tournament’s 16-team super-regional round next week.
Lexington Regional schedule
Friday
Game 1: No. 1 seed Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8
Game 2: No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1
Saturday
Game 3: Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4
Game 4: Kentucky 6, Illinois 1
Sunday
Game 5: Indiana State 13, Illinois 2
Game 6: Indiana State vs. Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN+)
Monday (if necessary)
Game 7: Indiana State vs. Kentucky (TBD, ESPN+)
