Live updates: Kentucky vs. Illinois in NCAA Baseball Tournament

After a 10-8 win over Western Michigan on Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park.

A rainy weather forecast moved the starting time for UK-Illinois to 55 minutes after completion of the losers’ bracket game between Western Michigan and Indiana State, which was scheduled to start at noon.

Update: Indiana State defeated Western Michigan 6-4. Kentucky-Illinois is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.

Kentucky is the No. 1 seed for the Lexington Regional and the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament. No. 3 seed Illinois defeated No. 2 seed Indiana State 4-1 on Friday.

Score: Kentucky 2, Illinois 0 middle of third inning.

Kentucky-Illinois college baseball updates

May 31, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Western Michigan infielder Grady Mee (1) hits a pitch resulting in an out and clinching the win for Kentucky in an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Western Michigan Broncos at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When: Friday through Monday

Where: Kentucky Proud Park

Teams: Kentucky (41-14), Illinois (35-19), Indiana State (42-14), Western Michigan (32-22)

Format: Double-elimination

At stake: Winner advances to NCAA Tournament’s 16-team super-regional round next week.

Lexington Regional schedule

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 seed Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8

Game 2: No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1

Saturday

Game 3: Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4

Game 4: Kentucky vs. Illinois (55 minutes after Game 3, ESPN+)

Sunday

Game 5: Indiana State vs. Game 4 loser (Noon, ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Monday (if necessary)

Game 7: Same teams as Game 6 (TBD, ESPN+)

