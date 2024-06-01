Live updates: Kentucky vs. Illinois in NCAA Baseball Tournament
After a 10-8 win over Western Michigan on Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park.
A rainy weather forecast moved the starting time for UK-Illinois to 55 minutes after completion of the losers’ bracket game between Western Michigan and Indiana State, which was scheduled to start at noon.
Update: Indiana State defeated Western Michigan 6-4. Kentucky-Illinois is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.
Kentucky is the No. 1 seed for the Lexington Regional and the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament. No. 3 seed Illinois defeated No. 2 seed Indiana State 4-1 on Friday.
For updates from KPP, follow the dedicated UK baseball Twitter/X list below:
Score: Kentucky 2, Illinois 0 middle of third inning.
Kentucky-Illinois college baseball updates
NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional
When: Friday through Monday
Where: Kentucky Proud Park
Tickets: UKBaseballTix.com
Teams: Kentucky (41-14), Illinois (35-19), Indiana State (42-14), Western Michigan (32-22)
Format: Double-elimination
At stake: Winner advances to NCAA Tournament’s 16-team super-regional round next week.
Lexington Regional schedule
Friday
Game 1: No. 1 seed Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8
Game 2: No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1
Saturday
Game 3: Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4
Game 4: Kentucky vs. Illinois (55 minutes after Game 3, ESPN+)
Sunday
Game 5: Indiana State vs. Game 4 loser (Noon, ESPN+)
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6 p.m., ESPN+)
Monday (if necessary)
Game 7: Same teams as Game 6 (TBD, ESPN+)
