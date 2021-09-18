Live updates from Kentucky-Chattanooga college football
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Date: Sept. 18, 2021.
Kickoff: 12 p.m.
TV: No TV, but game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus with Matt Morgan, Ben Hartsock and Paul Carcaterra.
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.
Records: Kentucky 2-0; Chattanooga 1-1.
Last game: Kentucky defeated Missouri 35-28; Chattanooga defeated North Alabama 20-0.
Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (51-50); Chattanooga-Rusty Wright (9-8).
Series: First meeting.
Pre-game links
How Kentucky and Chattanooga match up -- with a game prediction
You won’t find Kentucky-Chattanooga on TV
Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky-Chattanooga
Mark Stoops weighs in on Kentucky as one of the best coaching jobs
What can Kentucky gain from playing an FCS opponent?
SEC football standings and schedule after first two weeks