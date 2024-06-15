Live updates: Kentucky baseball vs. North Carolina State in College World Series

Kentucky baseball plays its first College World Series game in program history when the Wildcats face the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 2 p.m. Saturday in Omaha.

Follow here for updates from the dedicated Twitter/X list below.

Kentucky baseball updates

Jun 1, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats pitcher Trey Pooser (51) throws against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first inning at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch, listen to or stream Kentucky baseball vs. N.C. State in College World Series

Can Kentucky baseball overcome first-time jitters in its College World Series debut?

Meet the Wildcats: These Kentucky baseball players could be key in College World Series

Stellar pitching, defense give Kentucky baseball a strong shot to win College World Series

Something we’re not sure we would ever see: Kentucky baseball is going to Omaha