Live updates: Kentucky baseball vs. Florida in College World Series

After a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M on Monday, Kentucky baseball was scheduled to face the Florida Gators in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. A forecast for severe weather, however, pushed the game to Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The winner advances to play Texas A&M on Wednesday night. The loser is eliminated from the tournament.

Kentucky baseball updates

General view of the stadium during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 17, 2024..

College World Series

Friday through June 24 at Omaha, Nebraska.

FRIDAY:

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2.

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11.

SATURDAY:

Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 (10 innings).

Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3

Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

MONDAY:

Game 7: Florida 5, N.C. State 4

Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

TUESDAY:

Game 9: North Carolina vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY:

Game 10: Florida vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

