Live updates: Kentucky baseball vs. Florida in College World Series
After a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M on Monday, Kentucky baseball was scheduled to face the Florida Gators in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. A forecast for severe weather, however, pushed the game to Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The winner advances to play Texas A&M on Wednesday night. The loser is eliminated from the tournament.
College World Series
Friday through June 24 at Omaha, Nebraska.
FRIDAY:
Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2.
Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11.
SATURDAY:
Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 (10 innings).
Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2
SUNDAY:
Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3
Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1
MONDAY:
Game 7: Florida 5, N.C. State 4
Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1
TUESDAY:
Game 9: North Carolina vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY:
Game 10: Florida vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
