Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs fend off Denver Broncos 27-24, improve to 13-3

The Chiefs and Denver Broncos closed out their annual two-game AFC West series on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs (12-3) took the first meeting in Week 14, extending their winning streak over the Broncos (4-11) to 14 games. The 14-game streak represents a franchise record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent.

But it certainly wasn’t easy for the Chiefs in the last meeting.

Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead and then had to hold off the Broncos’ comeback attempt before securing a 34-28 victory.

How the Chiefs beat Broncos: Analysis

Final score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

It took all of one throw into the final quarter for the Chiefs to retake the lead. A pass from Mahomes to Blake Bell led to a Chiefs touchdown and successful extra point by Harrison Butker.

The Broncos did not keep the ball for long, though. A pass by Denver QB Russell Wilson went straight into the hands of L’Jarius Sneed, who ran the ball to Denver’s 17-yard line and set up the Chiefs offense. Sneed went down after the play and is being tended on the sidelines.

KC took its chance for another touchdown, and Jerick McKinnon scored again. The extra point went through.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson scored another rushing touchdown to narrow the margin.

Neither team was able to complete another drive before the Chiefs took a knee, ending the game.

Third-quarter score: Broncos 17, Chiefs 13

The Chiefs’ first possession of the second half ended with an incomplete pass after just a few plays. Guard Joe Thuney had to be helped off the field after the final play and was being tended to on the sidelines.

The Broncos scored a touchdown with 6 minutes to play in the quarter, a pass to Albert Okwuegbunam. Denver got the extra point.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes did not have a good quarter, with multiple incomplete passes that forced Chiefs to punt. KC did not get a first down until late in the third quarter.

Second quarter: Chiefs 13, Broncos 10

Both teams struggled to make much headway on their drives early in the second quarter. Denver did get a 49-yard field goal to get on the board.

After one play, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was seen limping and checked out by medical staff, but he returned to his usual spot on the bench.

KC finally got some momentum on a drive with 8 minutes left. Mahomes through two explosive plays back to back, first to Kadarius Toney then to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were unable to turn it into points due to a Broncos interception in the end zone.

The Chiefs made some strong defensive plays in the Broncos’ next possession, including a sack by rookie George Karlaftis.

But a Kadarius Toney fumble on a punt return gave Denver back the ball on the Chiefs’ 15-yard line. Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson quickly turned it into a touchdown, taking the lead for Denver.

To begin the next drive, Toney got some redemption by catching a 27-yard pass. Jerick McKinnon and Travis Kelce also made some big catches. McKinnon got the touchdown to get KC’s lead back.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie disrupted the Broncos’ next drive, and KC got the ball back with seconds to go. Mahomes immediately threw a long pass to Justin Watson. A field goal attempt went wide to end the half.

First quarter: Chiefs 6, Broncos 0

The Chiefs won the toss and decide to receive in the second half.

The Chiefs’ first efficient drive included a memorable move by QB Patrick Mahomes, who caught his own pass after it was deflected and ran for several yards.

Isiah Pacheco scored KC’s first touchdown diving through a crowd at the end zone.

Chiefs injury report vs. Broncos

The Chiefs enter Week 17 as healthy as they’ve been during the 2022 regular season.

There are no surprises on the Chiefs’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

What time is the game? Kickoff is at noon Central.

What channel is the game on? Today’s game is on CBS, which is Channel 5 in Kansas City.

Where are the Chiefs playing? GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, in KC.

What radio station is the game on? WDAF, or 106.5 FM, will have the game. You can also stream on the Chiefs mobile app.

What is the Chiefs’ record? 12-3 for the season.

