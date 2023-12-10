Live updates: Jacksonville Jaguars play Cleveland Browns. Is Trevor Lawrence playing?

The big question on the minds of Jacksonville Jaguars fans: Will Trevor Lawrence play, and how effective will he be, in the Jags' trip to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday? Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Lawrence sustained a high ankle sprain during last Monday night's fourth-quarter loss, and was limited throughout the Jaguars' week. If he is unavailable to play, C.J. Beathard will take the snaps for the Jaguars.

The Browns have endured their own quarterback issues. Deshaun Watson was knocked out for the season, and since then, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and most recently Joe Flacco have lined up at QB for Cleveland.

Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to refresh the page to stay up to speed.

Will he or won't he? Part II: Jaguars to take on Browns with Lawrence status in flux

This isn't anything new for the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4), they've been here before.

Since he's taken over as the team's head coach Doug Pederson will, for a third time, need to figure out a way to weather the storm after an injury to franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence cast some doubt about his availability to play. - Demetrius Harvey

TREVOR LAWRENCE WATCH: Hobbled Jaguars QB warms up in Cleveland

Will Trevor Lawrence play? He's warming up on the field in Cleveland. Take a look.

Lawrence warming up/testing his ankle. Watch as he hops on it at the end. pic.twitter.com/QL9oIQTixw — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 10, 2023

Kickoff is almost two hours away. - Clayton Freeman

What time is the Jaguars game on today?

Date: Sunday, December 10

Time: 1 p.m.

Jaguars-Browns is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

What channel is the Jags game on?

Jaguars vs. Browns can be seen on CBS. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis serving as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Jaguars schedule 2023

