Recap: Iowa State blows out Houston Cougars to win 2024 Big 12 Tournament championship

No. 2 seed Iowa State basketball blew out No. 1 seed Houston in the 2024 Big 12 Tournament championship.

The contest featured two of the top defenses in the country, but the Cyclones took and early lead and exploded out of the halftime locker room to secure a statement victory.

Check below to re-live game updates, highlights, analysis and memorable moments:

GAME STORY: Iowa State basketball wins Big 12 Tournament championship by throttling No. 1 Houston

FINAL: Iowa State 69, Houston 41

It was essentially over minutes into the second half as the Cyclones dominated the top-ranked team in the country.

H2/4:48 Iowa State 62, Houston 32 - Balance the key for ISU

Seven of the eight Cyclones who've played today have scored, with three players - Keshon Gilbert, Milan Momcilovic and Hason Ward - notching 13 or more points.

It's been absolute domination by Iowa State in this second half (32-9). The game is all but over.

H2/7:52 Iowa State 54, Houston 28 - It's a rout

Another 6-0 run has the Cyclones in firm control and likely heading toward their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2019.

Houston is just 1-for-14 from the field in the second half. Jamal Shead is 3-for-17 for the game, and Emmanuel Sharp is 0-for-7.

H2/11:09 Iowa State 48, Houston 28 - ISU opening it up

According to the ESPN broadcast, Iowa State's largest lead of 22 points is the most that Houston has trailed this season.

If the Cyclones can maintain this level of play, they certainly will send a message to the rest of the country that they're a true contender in next week's NCAA Tournament.

Also, Milan Momcilovic hit a nasty step back 3 in the corner, his fourth of the game.

LIKE A CYCLONE 🌪️



Milan Momcilovic puttin' on the moves to get this three-ball off... oh yeah and it's his fourth of the game.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/kCyYqoIDva — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 16, 2024

H2/15:30 Iowa State 40, Houston 26 - Milan Momcilovic is back

After scoring in double figures just twice from Feb. 10-March 14, Momcilovic hits three 3s and scored 11 points last night before shining this afternoon.

He already has 11 points and a trio of triples, cracking a big smile after his most recent one that gave ISU its biggest lead of the game (17 points).

H2/18:20 Iowa State 37, Houston 23 - Cyclones come out firing

A 7-0 run by ISU to start the second half changed the complexion of this game.

Keshon Gilbert is up to 14 points and is enjoying a second straight big-time performance after notching 20 points against Baylor last night.

Milan Momcilovic got the scoring started with an impressive fadeaway.

Halftime: Iowa State 30, Houston 23 - Tamin Lipsey ignites crowd

In the second-to-last possession of the half for Iowa State, point guard Tamin Lipsey got the crowd on its feet with a step back 3. He had a solid half with five points, three rebounds and three assists with zero turnovers.

Tre King's effort inside was also key to the Cyclones' success. He has eight rebounds already.

Houston never got going for any significant stretch, but its defense remained stellar as always. If the Cougars can get their 3-point stroke going (2-for-11), they can easily narrow the gap.

Milan Momcilovic could be an X-factor for ISU. He's made two 3s, the second of which coming in impressive fashion as he let it go with confidence.

H1/3:53 Iowa State 24, Houston 18 - Cougars still ice cold

Houston is just 7-for-25 from the field (28%) and have rarely strung together possessions that ended with a quality shot.

Still, the Cougars have stayed close with Iowa State. The Cyclones are playing better right now but haven't built a lead greater than seven points.

H1/7:52 Iowa State 19, Houston 13 - 'Hilton South' on fire

Iowa State is far from winning this game, but the crowd is a riled up as if the Cyclones were moments away from hoisting the trophy.

An offensive rebound by point guard Tamin Lipsey, which led to more second-chance points for ISU, really got the crowd riled up. The Cyclones then used that energy to force a shot-clock violation on Houston.

H1/9:11 Iowa State 17, Houston 11 - ISU regains momentum

The Cyclones are on a 7-0 run and seem to be getting to all the 50-50 balls.

Iowa State, the inferior rebounding team of the two, are winning that battle 11-10 early and just made a triple off of an offensive board.

The Milan Momcilovic three extends the @CycloneMBB lead to half a dozen 🌪️



📺ESPN pic.twitter.com/yPOu2bVVoB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 16, 2024

H1/10:53 Iowa State 12, Houston 11 - Both sides settling in

Houston punched first, then Iowa State took over, then the teams went back and forth.

The Cougars are ice cold from beyond the arc so far (1-for-7), and Iowa State has done well to make many of those shots uncomfortable and take the offense out of rhythm with deflections.

Hason Ward has been the offensive leader thus far for ISU with five points.

You know what they say... shooters shoot 🏹



The #Big12MBB leader in 3PT field goals drains another from downtown as @UHCougarMBK evens things right up.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Dqh5pGOOHE — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 16, 2024

H1/13:12 Iowa State 9, Houston 6 - Cyclones in control

Iowa State, after a slow start, has taken control early through its signature tough defense and attacking the rim.

The Cyclones are on a 7-0 run and have held Houston scoreless for more than four minutes.

H1/15:46 Iowa State 4, Houston 6 - Sloppy, gritty start

With two top defenses going at it, on top of the nerves from playing in a championship game and fatigue of a back-to-back-to-back, it's understandable that both sides would come out of the gates struggling a bit.

ISU already has three turnovers, two from Robert Jones, and Houston has shot just 2-for-7 from the field.

Still, energy is high for the Cyclones in "Hilton South."

Stealin' and dealin' 🃏



Tamin Lipsey with quick hands and a quicker pass to get Keshon Glibert the euro step bucket.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/TXpScLTro7 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 16, 2024

Has Iowa State ever won the Big 12 Tournament?

The Cyclones have not played in the title game since 2019, which marked the end of a dominant postseason stretch for ISU that saw the program win four of six conference tournament championships, beginning in 2014.

This matchup with the Cougars, though, might be Iowa State's toughest test ever as Houston has been ranked No. 1 in the country since Feb. 26.

Houston, of course, has a chance to win its first Big 12 Tournament in its debut season in the conference.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston basketball Big 12 Tournament championship today

More: Iowa State vs. Houston basketball Big 12 Tournament championship: How to watch today

Iowa State vs. Houston preview content

Who are Houston basketball's best players?

Scoring leader: L.J. Cryer (15.8 PPG)

Assists leader: Jamal Shead (6.3 APG)

Rebounding leader: J'Wan Roberts (6.9 RPG)

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Houston vs. Iowa State basketball recap: ISU wins Big 12 Tournament