Live updates and highlights from Packers’ preseason opener vs. Bengals

The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off the 2023 preseason schedule on Friday night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Stick with Packers Wire for all the updates and highlights from the contest:

Packers sitting nine players

Jordan Love will start for the Packers at quarterback. Matt LaFleur will be without only nine players, including David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander. Kenny Clark warmed up but won’t play.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire