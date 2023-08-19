Live updates and highlights from Bears’ preseason game vs. Colts

The Chicago Bears battle the Indianapolis Colts in their second preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight.

Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed quarterback Justin Fields and select starters won’t participate in the game after getting valuable reps during their two joint practices with the Colts earlier this week.

But there will be plenty of storylines to monitor, including how roster bubble players fare and some developing position battles.

Game time!

Bears defense gets three-and-out on first series

The Bears defense forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the game. The Colts totaled nine yards in three plays, which included a costly penalty to negate what would’ve been a first down.

Bears offense goes three-and-out

With quarterback Justin Fields and a good number of starters not playing, P.J. Walker started for Chicago. But things didn’t get off to a good start, as the offense went three-and-out with negative yardage (-2).

