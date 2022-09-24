Live updates: Georgia Bulldogs football faces Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium

Greetings from Sanford Stadium for Georgia football’s second home game of the season and the second straight noon kickoff for the Bulldogs.

This matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes is a streaming only game on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ with each SEC team having one of those per season.

Next week’s game at Missouri is a night game, but the Bulldogs haven’t played at night at home since Sept. 18 of last season against South Carolina.

“I’m ready for another night game,” fifth-year senior wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “I wish this was a night game. Whenever we get a home night game, we’ll be excited, I’m sure the fans will be excited as well.”

The No. 1 Bulldogs are a 44½ point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That’s the largest point spread of the day with Alabama 40 ½ over Vanderbilt next closest.

Check back here for updates

More Georgia football coverage

Five things to know for top-ranked Georgia football vs. Kent State in Sanford Stadium

How UGA gets creative to utilize 'super freak' Brock Bowers in dynamic offense

What's behind Kent State's rugged schedule that includes Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington?

A Twitter List by jtullypbp

12:07 p.m. Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers does it again

Georgia's dynamic offense has some different guys leading the team in rushing touchdowns. Brock Bowers is now tied for second on the team with two after his 75-yard sweep for a touchdown. Stetson Bennett has 3 rushing touchdowns to lead the team. 7-0 Georgia.

11:35 a.m. Georgia Bulldogs freshman Earnest Greene could make debut today

Freshman offensive tackle Earnest Greene could play his first game for Georgia today. He's been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but the California native is going through pregame warmups. He worked as a backup at left tackle in the spring. By the way, I haven't seen wide receiver A.D. Mitchell during pregame warmups. He was expected to be out due to his ankle injury.

Story continues

11:27 a.m. Georgia football wide receiver Arian Smith going through warmups now

He may not play today, but wide receiver Arian Smith looks smooth running a crossing route during pregame warmups. The fear before Smith's high ankle sprain surgery was that he may miss the season due to the preseason injury, but he looks to be back sooner than later.

11:20 a.m. Jalen Carter dressed out for Georgia Bulldogs

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is dressed out despite the ankle injury he's been dealing with. He's going through pregame warmups now. Carter was limited to mostly third and fourth down plays at South Carolina. Given the opponent, it would be surprising to see Carter start and could be limited or held out. And an update on Arik Gilbert from below. He is going through pass catching drills with the tight ends now.

11:07 a.m. Hello again for Georgia football assistant and Kent State player

First-year Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown and Kent State safety Naijee Jones greeted each other for a moment on the field pregame near midfield. Jones is a transfer from Rutgers where Brown coached the DBs. Jones and Brown both hail from Camden. N.J. Jones retweeted the announcement of Brown’s hire by Georgia back in February.

10:50 a.m. Georgia Bulldogs ready for 'different' Kent State Golden Flashes defense

Kent State ranks 107th in the nation in yards per play allowed—6.13—and is 92nd in scoring defense—29.3 points per game. Of course, that’s a product of playing two ranked teams already—Oklahoma and Washington.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked instead about issues his offense could face.

“You go and watch them on defense, they do enough different defensively that it can create issues for you because it's not what you see every day,” he said. “It's a little more new-aged defense, which people are playing to affect teams that are on the perimeter more, second level, fitters able to disguise a little more.”

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson likened it to Arkansas with 3 down linemen and dropping players into the secondary. Smart said it’s designed to cut down on big plays and make teams play patiently.

“They play hard,” Jackson said. “I have a lot of respect for Kent State especially what they do on defense. It’s very much different.”

10:28 a.m. Update on three Georgia football players including Arik Gilbert

Tight end Arik Gilbert and wide receivers Arian Smith and A.D. Mitchell are working on the side with head strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair pregame doing some jogging. Gilbert, who has dealt with personal issues, did not make the trip to South Carolina after playing in a reserve role the first two games. Smith is coming back from high ankle sprain surgery. Mitchell has been sidelined by a sprained ankle. Smith and Mitchell and not expected to play and Gilbert is probably doubtful.

10:10 a.m. Your Georgia Bulldogs game captains and the referee for Kent State football game

The referee today is Kyle Olson. Georgia’s game captains: outside linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and safety Christopher Smith.

9:49 a.m. UGA baseball coach Scott Stricklin's Kent State connections

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin got a chance to see Georgia’s opponent last weekend in their blowout win over Long Island.

Stricklin, who played and graduated from Kent State, was back at his alma mater to be inducted into the school’s athletic half of fame. He was a two-time All-MAC catcher. He won 350 games in nine seasons as head coach including a trip to the 2012 College World Series.

9:30 a.m. In case you still have questions about how to watch Georgia football vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Since you can’t simply flip on a channel to see this game, Georgia sent out some details on how to watch this game on streaming. So let’s pass that along.

The game is on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Here’s what they said: SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from a customer’s TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on connected devices and on ESPN.com.

And this seems to be a question for some: SEC Network+ and ESPN+ are not television channels, but they are available via the ESPN App on your TV through connected streaming services and devices.

So that's that.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Live score updates: UGA football faces Kent State Golden Flashes