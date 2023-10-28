Live updates from games involving Abilene college football teams on Oct. 28

Abilene Christian (4-3 overall, 2-1 conference) goes for its third consecutive win as the Wildcats battle Southern Utah (2-5, 1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a United Athletic Conference game at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah.

ACU beat Stephen F. Austin 34-27 last week in a conference game in Nacogdoches, while Austin Peay beat Southern Utah 48-45 in a conference game in Cedar City.

It's a big week for Hardin-Simmons. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1) have their annual grudge match with defending conference champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (4-3, 3-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shelton Stadium in Abilene.

HSU is ranked No. 21 in the AFCA D-III national coaches poll, while the Crusaders are No. 25.

The winner will likely win the American Southwest Conference championship and get the league's lone playoff berth.

McMurry (3-4, 1-3) plays Austin College (1-6, 0-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in an ASC game at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene. It's the War Hawks' homecoming, and they're seeking their second straight win after beating Howard Payne 45-21 last week in Abilene.

Live updates for Abilene college football teams

Hardin-Simmons receiver K.J. Peoples (6) cradles the ball after a catch as McMurry defender gives chase. It went for a 34-yard TD pass from A.J. Hawkins as the Cowboys took a 13-7 lead with 11:00 left in the second quarter. HSU beat the War Hawks 19-16 in overtime in the American Southwest Conference game Oct. 7 at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene.

