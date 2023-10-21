Live updates from games involving Abilene college football teams on Oct. 21

The Abilene Christian Wildcats face a familiar foe when they take on Stephen F. Austin at 4 p.m. Saturday in a United Athletic Conference football game at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.

The two teams have played some thrillers the last few years, including two last year. SFA won 41-38 in a non-conference meeting in Nacogdoches on Oct. 8, before the Lumberjacks beat ACU 24-21 in the regular-season finale Nov. 19 in Abilene in a game that settled the Western Athletic Conference title.

SFA has won the last four meetings since the Wildcats pulled out a 31-24 double overtime win in 2019. The Lumberjacks won 35-32 in overtime at Globe Life Park in Arlington in 2020.

ACU (3-3 overall, 1-1 conference) snapped a three-game skid with a 30-13 victory over North Alabama in a conference game last week in Abilene.

SFA (3-4, 0-2) is coming off a 24-21 loss at No. 21 Central Arkansas. The UAC rival also beat ACU 52-17 earlier this season.

McMurry (2-4, 0-3) plays Howard Payne (5-1, 2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in an American Southwest Conference game at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene.

Howard Payne has won two straight games after a 40-33 loss at HSU. The Yellow Jackets beat Austin College 35-11 last week.

McMurry lost a 14-13 heartbreaker to East Texas Baptist last week in Marshall. Three of the War Hawks' four losses have been by three points or less.

No. 21 HSU (5-1) plays Sul Ross (3-3) at noon Saturday in a non-conference game in Alpine.

While Sul Ross is an ASC team, the Lobos are transitioning to Division II. So, they're ineligible for conference and NCAA championships and their games don't count in conference standings. Sul Ross makes the jump to the Division II Lone Star Conference next season.

HSU has a three-game winning streak — all one-score games. The Cowboys beat Texas Lutheran 27-22 last week in Abilene.

No. 25 Mary Hardin-Baylor beat Sul Ross 37-13 last week to snap the Lobos' three-game win streak.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Live updates from college football games involving Abilene teams