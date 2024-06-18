Live updates: Florida State vs. ACC lawsuit hearing in Tallahassee

UPDATE (9:48 a.m.): Court is in session in Room 3G. It was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but some technical difficulties (the judge’s computer wouldn’t let him sign on, for one) forced the delay.

DEVELOPING: Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference are in the Leon County Courthouse again today for the latest court hearing between the Seminoles and the league. The case management conference could last until 5 p.m.

Judge John C. Cooper is expected to hear arguments on the ACC’s motion to dismiss FSU’s updated complaint. Discovery and other issues could also be discussed.

It’s the third time the sides have met in court in Tallahassee and the first since April. They also had a session over Zoom.

This is the latest step in the ongoing, dueling lawsuits between FSU and the ACC. The two sides sued each other on back-to-back days in December. The ACC filed first in North Carolina; FSU has appealed a ruling there to that state’s Supreme Court. But Florida State’s suit against the ACC in Leon County is also proceeding.

The dispute centers on FSU’s potential exit from its conference home since 1991. The Seminoles argue they can leave for free for a variety of reasons, from an unenforceable exit fee to mismanagement from the conference. The ACC contends that FSU could leave only by paying an exit payment (about $140 million).

An even larger question: Who owns FSU’s TV rights if the Seminoles are no longer in the ACC? FSU wants to own them after an exit. The ACC said FSU knowingly and willingly signed them over to the conference for the term of the contract (which ends as late as 2036).

We’ll update this story throughout the day.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.