Live updates: Florida State vs. ACC lawsuit hearing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE — The legal saga between Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference returns to the Leon County Courthouse this morning. Judge John C. Cooper is set to preside over the second hearing in FSU’s lawsuit against the ACC at 9:30 a.m.

It’s happening because Cooper previously rejected the conference’s motion to stay, or pause, FSU’s suit while the complaint the ACC filed in North Carolina proceeds. That happened two weeks ago at the last hearing.

This one will focus on two other motions by the ACC. The conference wants to dismiss FSU’s case. It also wants to pause discovery in this suit, if it its proceed. It’s the latest phase of a complicated situation that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The dueling lawsuits center on FSU’s potential exit from the ACC, its conference home since 1991. One component is an estimated $130 million fee FSU and other schools (like Clemson) would have to pay to leave the conference. Florida State has questioned its enforceability, arguing it’s draconian. The ACC counters that it was previously approved by league members.

Another component involves TV money from the ACC’s contracts with ESPN. One question is how long the conference holds the TV rights to FSU home games. Does that deal end if/when the Seminoles leave the league? Or does the ACC continue holding them until the end of its TV deals, as late as 2036? Hundreds of millions of dollars hinge on the answer. Attorneys for FSU have estimated the total cost to leave could be as much as $700 million.

We’ll update this post throughout the hearing.

