Live updates: Florida State football ready to face test in No. 5 LSU to start 2023 season

The big day is here for Florida State football.

The No. 8 Seminoles (0-0) open the season against No. 5 LSU (0-0) in a top-10 matchup at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (TV: ABC).

In addition to the game having potential implications on the College Football Playoff, the game features two prominent Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterbacks Jordan Travis (FSU) and Jayden Daniels (LSU), two of the top receivers in college football Johnny Wilson (FSU) and Malik Nabiers (LSU) and two of the top defenders in defensive end Jared Verse (FSU) and linebacker Harold Perkins (LSU).

The Seminoles defeated LSU 24-23 on a walk-off blocked extra point by safety Shyheim Brown last year in New Orleans en route to a 10-win season and Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 season, which included winning the SEC West and finished off their season with a commanding 63-7 win over Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 8-2, including winning the last five matchups.

Follow along for here for live updates and coverage from the game, or Democrat beat writers Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) and Jack Williams (@JackGWilliams) on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

When is the FSU football game today?

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where can I watch LSU vs. FSU football on TV, streaming?

TV: ABC. If you are a Spectrum customer, you might be blacked out.

Live stream: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Where can I find FSU vs. LSU on radio?

Radio: Seminoles Radio Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 84 (FSU feed), ESPN Radio (national feed)

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 961 (FSU feed), SiriusXM.com Channel 80 (national feed)

FSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

