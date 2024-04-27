Live updates: Florida, local players going on NFL draft Day 3

UCF wide receiver Javon Baker kicked off Day 3 for Florida prospects in the NFL draft. The Patriots took him in the fourth round (No. 110 overall).

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Atlanta native and transfer from Alabama was one of the Big 12′s top receivers last season as the Knights transitioned to a major conference. He led the league with 1,139 receiving yards, and his yards per catch (21.9) ranked second nationally. He finished with 52 catches and seven touchdowns.

Baker is the first UCF player taken so far.

Florida State had six players picked through the first two days. The Gators had one (first-round receiver Ricky Pearsall), and Miami had another (third-round pick Kamren Kinchens).

Notable state Day 3 hopefuls include: FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, USF and Gaither High alumnus Donovan Jennings, FSU receiver Johnny Wilson, Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (from Lakewood High).

We’ll update this post as more state/local players are chosen.

