Live updates, Florida football takes on McNeese State Cowboys

It's been a long road back to The Swamp for Florida football heading into its home opener Saturday night at McNeese State (7:30 p.m., ESPNU).

The Florida Gators have traveled 10,277 miles in their last four games — all losses — since their last home game on Nov. 12, 2022, a 38-6 win over South Carolina.

McNeese State (0-1), an FCS school coming off a 52-34 loss to Tarleton State, presents a welcome opportunity to break the skid. But second-year Florida coach Billy Napier is not about to take anything for granted. The Gators (0-1) are coming off a 24-11 loss at No. 12 Utah that exposed weaknesses in the offensive line and special teams that need to be fixed.

"It's early in the season," Napier said. "We're still working hard on developing our team. We'll begin the game like we begin all games. I think really the emphasis is more on our process relative to making the most of every opportunity."

