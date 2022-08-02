Live updates from the first padded practice of Bears training camp

Breaking news:

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Tuesday for their first padded practice of training camp, which is open to fans.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Tuesday’s practice, which includes the first time the Bears will be hitting in camp. That includes developments with the offensive line, the defensive front looking to build on a strong Monday outing and quarterback Justin Fields and the offense looking to make progress.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ sixth practice of training camp:

Practice has concluded.

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

