Live updates from the first padded practice of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Tuesday for their first padded practice of training camp, which is open to fans.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Tuesday’s practice, which includes the first time the Bears will be hitting in camp. That includes developments with the offensive line, the defensive front looking to build on a strong Monday outing and quarterback Justin Fields and the offense looking to make progress.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ sixth practice of training camp:

Practice has concluded.

#Bears practice has kicked and it appears Teven Jenkins will miss a 5th consecutive practice. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 2, 2022

Got the feeling Kyler Gordon will take a lot of bows in his NFL career pic.twitter.com/pHDYLRcpMt — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 2, 2022

#Bears WR's/DB's working on a tip drill to start practice pic.twitter.com/ViWk5UGKpQ — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 2, 2022

Trenton Gill working on his coffin corner game to start practice. Most of his punts stoped inside the 10. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

🗣️ PADS ARE ON pic.twitter.com/yNLWcAWFNx — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2022

Darnell Mooney is off to the side during teams drills catching passes from a Bears staffer. Doesn’t seem like this guy is ever too far from a ball. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 2, 2022

Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome pic.twitter.com/EdmkiTXVwB — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Receivers putting in some time on the sled. #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/D1LO5EBJpp — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Cole Kmet, the punky TE pic.twitter.com/xMGmq63K0M — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2022

N'Keal Harry tosses these sleds so easily. pic.twitter.com/KdXqHXC3kE — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

WR Byron Pringle said yesterday that blocking was a big emphasis for receivers in this Bears offense. Here he is going through blocking drills – and absolutely manhandling the practice dummy. pic.twitter.com/7psHsjayVO — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 2, 2022

Also did not see DL Angelo Blackson, who has missed a couple of practices. Thomas Graham Jr. is going to be out a little longer than expected w/ a hamstring injury, per Matt Eberflus. TE Chase Allen appears to be working thru an injury in the weight room. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

#Bears taking some time to have QBs and WRs work on handoffs coming off jet motion. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

N'Keal Harry is a specimen. Explosive and sudden. It’s only routes on air but he definitely passes my eye test. #BearDown #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Bears tight ends are currently taking end around hand offs. Getsy might have a deep bag 👀 #BearsCamp #bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

First day of pads MOOD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WEwHxwQog1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2022

St Brown just won a jump ball over Jaylon Johnson in 1v1 for a touchdown! — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

St. Brown Mossed Jaylon Johnson on the first rep of red zone 1 on 1's. Gordon breaks up a pass for Mooney on the next rep #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 2, 2022

1v1s: Ryan Griffin laid out for the touchdown grab. Jaquan Brisker in coverage. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Kindle Vildor gets an INT in the end zone against Kevin Shaa. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Cole Kmet with the touch snag over the middle with Eddie Jackson draped over him. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Griffin told us yesterday a lot is expected of tight ends in this offense (& in general but I digress) — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 2, 2022

N'Keal Harry beat Kyler Gordon in 1-on-1s. Harry went over the top and came down with the ball. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Nichols Murrow is super impressive in drills. — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 2, 2022

Ryan Poles is here watching the 1-on-1 period. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Dazz Newsome with an impressive sliding catch coming back toward the pylon at the goal line. There was DPI on the play, but it doesn’t matter — touchdown!! — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Eddie Jackson goes UP over Cole Kmet to knock the ball away. These two always battle during their reps. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

As team drills begin in the first padded practice of Bears training camp, it’s Braxton Jones lining up at left tackle and Riley Reiff on the right side. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 2, 2022

First live contact of Bears camp and we have maybe a six-yard run by David Montgomery. No full tackling, though. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

Larry Borom quickly gets 1 reps at RT as well. Team is going to continue to sort through options. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 2, 2022

Another good run for Montgomery. Kyler Gordon gets in there punching at the ball. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

First day off the NFI list, Dane Cruikshank lines up along DHC with the second string defense. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

#Bears with Braxton Jones at LT to start practice today. Riley Reiff and Larry Borom are at RT. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2022

What a NICE throw from Justin Fields deep over the middle to Byron Pringle. Pringle catches it in stride and keeps chugging along downfield. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

With good protection, Justin Fields delivered a strike over the middle to Byron Pringle for a big gain. Kyler Gordon was in coverage. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

Larry Borom is rotating in at right tackle with Reiff with the 1s. Sam Mustipher remains at center, Michael Schofield at right guard. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

Trestan Ebner with a run of 20+ yards. Velus Jones Jr. PANCAKED Elijah Hicks to lead the way. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Velus Jones is a worker. Huge crack block on a LB. He’s not scared to mix it up. I like this kid a lot. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Kindle Vildor has been in the slot with Kyler Gordon playing outside. Vildor with a real nice PBU on a ball intended for St. Brown. Ball went up for a few seconds but nobody could get to it in time and it falls to the grass. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Sam Mustipher getting some run with the first team offense at center again. #BearsCamp — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 2, 2022

Designed run for Nathan Peterman. Didn’t expect to see that today. 🤣 — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Teven Jenkins remains absent from Bears practice. Undrafted rookie Christian Albright, who left practice yesterday with an injury, isn’t here. No Angelo Blackson. TE Chase Allen is present but not participating. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 2, 2022

Matt Adams with a good pop 💥 on David Montgomery to make the tackle. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Red Zone 1 on 1 period was extremely competitive.

1. Cole Kmet is impressive. One of the more athletic TE’s I’ve seen. He will have a big year.

2. Venus Jones EXTREMELY quick great routes doesn’t seem to have natural hands tough. #BearsCamp #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

The running back was De'Montre Tuggle on the play. https://t.co/RnbAMQRW91 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Jaquan Brisker makes a play in coverage on Cole Kmet. He and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon have showcased excellent ball skills early in training camp. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 2, 2022

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker broke up a jump ball from Justin Fields to Cole Kmet. CB Kindle Vildor also made a leaping PBU on a Fields pass earlier. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

Justin Jones stops Khalil Herbert in the backfield. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Ryan Griffin 12-yard touchdown! Was wide open on a well designed play with some misdirection. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Ryan Griffin commits a false start, but then on the next play he beats Jaquan Brisker in 1-on-1 coverage for a TD. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Justin Fields threw a ball to Cole Kmet in the end zone but it was too low and right at Matt Adams who got his hands on it. Fields and Kmet talked about it for a small bit after. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Another design run for Nathan Peterman. He lost seven yards on the play after Sam Kamara tracked him down. That’s enough of that. pic.twitter.com/2CVrKUo0fl — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

The Bears' first padded, live contact portion of practice just concluded. The best offensive play was Justin Fields' TD to tight end Ryan Griffen. Just a good design. Defense still asserted itself. Matthew Adams joined the PBU club vs. jump ball to Cole Kmet in the end zone. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

#Bears returning punts today: 1️⃣ Velus Jones Jr

2️⃣ Dazz Newsome

3️⃣ Chris Finke

4️⃣ Dante Pettis

5️⃣ Eddie Jackson — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

The Bears have Big Ten officials out here for the first padded practice. In the first set of team drills I counted 3 false starts, a holding and what appeared to be an offsides. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2022

Eddie Jackson once again hanging out with the punt returners in some special teams drills. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2022

The pace at practice has been grueling. Matt Eberflus is challenging these guys. Conditioning shouldn’t be a problem this year. #BearsCamp #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Back up tight ends Ryan Griffin and James O'Shaughnessy have looked great today. Solid blocking and scoring several catches. Kmet has struggle separating when split out in the Red Zone. He has to be more effective there. #BearsCamp #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Trenton Gill consistently punting the ball 50 yards from his own 20 down to the opposing 30. Mostly towards the sidelines with plenty of hang time too. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

#Bears doing some goal line work on team. Three straight touchdowns. Two on the ground, and one in the air via the Fields-Mooney connection. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

The Bears opened a goal-line drill with a botched snap followed by a false start. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 2, 2022

Under the radar Bears:

1. WR Dante Pettis is extremely quick. He’s made some nice plays.

2. TE Rysen John is BIG and smooth. Routes are good seems to have struggles in line blocking.

3. Pringle and St. Brown have looked solid. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Herbert with some shiftiness to find his way into the end zone. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Cairo Santos practicing kicks. Hasn’t doinked any of them. #BearsCamp #NoDoinks — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 2, 2022

Team period here in the low red zone. Bears offense showing a little something with both the run and the pass. Some strong blocking up front to activate the playmakers. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 2, 2022

Offense simply DOMINATED during goal line work, scoring on nearly every play for the entire period. Only saw two reps that didn’t go in. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Bears offense just had its best period of the summer in team drills inside the 5 yd line. Several TDs both rushing and passing the ball. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2022

⚠️ RBs at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/UuTr75yC9u — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2022

Offense is absolutely dominating in the Red Zone Drills. This is something that just wasn’t happening the last couple of seasons. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 2, 2022

A couple plays later, Fields connects with Harry for a TD. https://t.co/KX7ZEhLfaN — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Defensive breakdown in 7-on-7. N’Keal Harry was wide open. Like WIDE open and Justin Fields air mailed it. Couple plays later they ran it again, fooled the defense again and Fields’ throw was on the money for a TD. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2022

Getsy is utilizing some designed QB runs in short red zone/Goal line. Picking up that extra blocker is huge down there. Big Fantasy year for Fields. 👀. #Bears #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Pretty rough set of plays for the first team offense in red zone 7v7 including missed throws and false starts. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

I just watched Trevis Gipson pull a quick swim move and easily beat Larry Borom inside in one-on-one drills. Hoping that has more to do with Gipson’s get off than Borom’s reflexes. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 2, 2022

Justin Missing a Few passes here in 7 on 7 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 2, 2022

In 7 on 7, Fields airmailed a wide open N’Keal Harry in the end zone. Came back with the same concept a few reps later and connected. That rep might have been disallowed due an illegal motion flag by the Big 10 refs — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 2, 2022

Ugh x2. Now he missed David Montgomery and forced one to Mooney instead. Another incompletion. https://t.co/KPR3Z5AbSP — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Not a good showing for Justin Fields during 7-on-7s in the red zone and goal-to-go. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

This 7-on-7 period is filled with incomplete passes. 😬 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

Bears had a good goal line drill on offense but ultimately followed it up with a poor Red Zone Drill & Poor 7 on 7 with lots of Incompletions #DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 2, 2022

Not the best 7 on 7 period for the Bears’ offense. Ball hitting the turf a lot — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 2, 2022

Dante Pettis having a discussion with the ref nearest me. “Tell them they can’t do that.” — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Back to team. First play, Justin Jones and Al-Quadin Muhammad get after Fields and force him to chuck it out of bounds. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Al-Quadin Muhammad with more pressure. This time, he gets the sack on third down. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

OLine Struggling to keep the rush at bay — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 2, 2022

#Bears 1st team offense was particularly bad in 2-minute offense today. Failed to move the ball really at all. Red zone 7 on 7 was also messy. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 2, 2022

Justin Fields takes a deeeep shot to Mooney but the ball sails over his head and was almost intercepted by Eddie Jackson. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Situation: down 26-20, 1:20 left, ball on the 20. Two three-and-outs by the first offense. One completed pass by Justin Fields. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

Cairo Santos: 33 Yards ✅ 38 Yards ✅ — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

Bears end practice with another shot for the offense in the 2MD starting on their own 20. Offense goes 3-and-out in back to back series going both ways down the field. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

Dominique Robsinson beats Shon Coleman for the sack. Got in the backfield in a hurry. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 2, 2022

The #Bears just ran two 2-minute drills and Justin Fields completed all of one pass, a shovel checkdown. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 2, 2022

#DaBears offense looks like what you’d expect from a second-year QB in a new system after an offseason where there were no major investments on the offensive line or at wide receiver. #BearsCamp — Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) August 2, 2022

Dominique Robinson with some Juice — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 2, 2022

Not a great day for the offense as a whole. Fields wasn’t consistent during 7 on 7 in the red zone when the team was practicing goal to go situations. Over threw a wide open N’Keal Harry in corner of EZ. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

Practice over. Offense struggled again. https://t.co/3fAXJtuchR — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 2, 2022

The Bears wrapped up their first practice in full pads this morning. The bad news is the offense remains quite the work in progress. The good news is it's August 2. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 2, 2022

It’s very important that Fields and his receivers fix what went wrong for the second half of practice. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 2, 2022

The last portion of practice for the offense. pic.twitter.com/LsQ1GEQdZ6 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2022

He threw down the seam to Cole Kmet but it hit a defender in the back. Protection was yucky for most of the drill too. https://t.co/3fAXJtuchR — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 2, 2022

1

1

