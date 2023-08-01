Live updates from first padded practice of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears return to Halas Hall on Tuesday morning for their sixth practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Tuesday’s practice, which marks the first official padded practice of the summer. All eyes will be on the offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and running backs, as well as the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, position battles and more.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at Day 6 of Bears training camp:

Practice is underway.

Follow along for updates

Practice and warm-ups have begun. Khari Blasingame not in pads today. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 1, 2023

Showtime Full Pads! Camp has finally started!! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HNvd6kkwW1 — Jason McKie (Blue Check) (@Jmack37) August 1, 2023

Bears are in full pads for the first time at training camp. Practice No. 6. pic.twitter.com/17dC7ZHlXk — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 1, 2023

No Better Place To Be 🐻⏬ PADS !! pic.twitter.com/LgT3OPK1IP — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 1, 2023

Pads are on today!! Bears training camp practice #6 is underway! pic.twitter.com/BWIQVslinB — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 1, 2023

New right guard Nate Davis is not present at practice as the Bears start individual drills today. Khari Blasingame and Roschon Johnson both with the trainers instead of working with drills. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 1, 2023

Nate Davis, Roschon Johnson, and Khari Blasingame are not practicing as the Bears conduct their first padded practice. Blasingame and Johnson are with the trainers off to the side. Dante Pettis (NFI) and Chase Allen also still not participating. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 1, 2023

#Bears working their punt team today and they downed it inside the 10! pic.twitter.com/dUGHsjZC5m — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 1, 2023

Throw me the football. All day. pic.twitter.com/AKnJvnF7Rv — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 1, 2023

The Gill-otine putting on another punting clinic here at camp. #Bears pic.twitter.com/TSZs3hQ3GB — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) August 1, 2023

First day of pads for the #Bears and the OL is waaaay over there again. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/27XuEWCbpz — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 1, 2023

I like the Peanut Punch drill more than The Tank Drill. @BrendanSugrue #BNBearsCamp pic.twitter.com/LBxNcMgacq — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 1, 2023

Ready to run for the first day of full pads. pic.twitter.com/BhWpSOCaDp — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire