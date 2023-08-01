Live updates from first padded practice of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears return to Halas Hall on Tuesday morning for their sixth practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Tuesday’s practice, which marks the first official padded practice of the summer. All eyes will be on the offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and running backs, as well as the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, position battles and more.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at Day 6 of Bears training camp:

