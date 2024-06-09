Live updates: Final round of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A champion will be crowned by the end of the day at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The final round of the 49th Memorial Tournament is underway with the remaining field chasing down Scottie Scheffler, who owns a four-shot lead after 54 holes.

The world’s number-one golfer is in a position to win the first Memorial Tournament title of his career after finishing third in his last two starts. But waiting to pounce on any mistake Scheffler makes are three golfers in a three-way tie for second at 6-under, each hungry to lift the trophy on 18 on Sunday.

Canadian Adam Hadwin is seeking his first PGA Tour victory since 2017. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa looks to win after coming close in 2021, when he fell in a playoff to Patrick Cantlay. And a victory by Austrian Sepp Straka would be his first on the PGA Tour this season and third in his career. Straka and Morikawa were the only two golfers to go bogey-free in the third round.

Leaderboard after the third round

1st: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Tied-2nd: Adam Hadwin (-6)

Tied-2nd: Collin Morikawa (-6)

Tied-2nd: Sepp Straka (-6)

Tied-5th: Xander Schauffele (-4)

Tied-5th: Ludvig Aberg (-4)

Pairings and tee times for the final round

9:10 a.m. Emiliano Grillo and Jackson Koivun (a)

9:20 a.m. Tom Kim and Cameron Young

9:30 a.m. Taylor Pendrith and Tom Hoge

9:40 a.m. Justin Thomas and Cam Davis

9:50 a.m. Adam Svensson and Lee Hodges

10:00 a.m. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners

10:10 a.m. Davis Thompson and Matt Kuchar

10:25 a.m. Alex Noren and Andrew Putnam

10:35 a.m. Eric Cole and Billy Horschel

10:45 a.m. Denny McCarthy and Peter Malnati

10:55 a.m. Austin Eckroat and Thomas Detry

11:05 a.m. Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley

11:15 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. Byeong Hun An and Will Zalatoris

11:40 a.m. Brian Harman and Sam Burns

11:50 a.m. Akshay Bhatia and Jason Day

12:00 p.m. J.T. Poston and Seamus Power

12:10 p.m. Viktor Hovland and Max Homa

12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim and Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 p.m. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. Sungjae Im and Tony Finau

12:55 p.m. Nick Dunlap and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:05 p.m. Victor Perez and Sahith Theegala

1:15 p.m. Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg

1:25 p.m. Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin

1:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa

Clear skies expected for final round and trophy presentation

Wind has been a factor the last couple of days at the Memorial, making an already challenging course even tougher.

“I think the winds might be up a little bit more tomorrow with the same wind we got yesterday, so it’s going to play tough,” Collin Morikawa said.

Windy conditions aside, the weather has been perfect for fans at this year’s Memorial and golfers and patrons should expect the same for the tournament’s final day. According to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Ben Gelber, skies will clear Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and a northwesterly breeze around a high-pressure system building down from Canada.

