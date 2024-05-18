Advertisement
Breaking News:

Preakness results: Seize the Grey upsets Mystik Dan at Pimlico!

Live updates | FC Cincinnati, St. Louis City SC meet at TQL Stadium for the first time

pat brennan, cincinnati enquirer

Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati versus St. Louis City SC (7:30 p.m.). Refresh this page throughout the match for live updates and analysis, and follow Enquirer FC Cincinnati beat reporter Pat Brennan on X, formerly Twitter, for further updates (@PBrennanENQ).

FC Cincinnati's, St. Louis' starting lineups

FC Cincinnati's Sergio Santos (17) attempts to gain control of the ball during their match against Atlanta United FC. FC Cincinnati won the match with a final score of 1-0.
FC Cincinnati's Sergio Santos (17) attempts to gain control of the ball during their match against Atlanta United FC. FC Cincinnati won the match with a final score of 1-0.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Live updates | FC Cincinnati, St. Louis City SC meet at TQL Stadium