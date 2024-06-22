Live updates | FC Cincinnati look for season sweep of New England Revolution
Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati versus New England Revolution at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m.). Refresh this page throughout the match for live updates and analysis, plus a full recap after the game ends. Also, follow Enquirer FC Cincinnati beat reporter Pat Brennan on X, formerly Twitter, for additional updates, analysis, and commentary (@PBrennanENQ).
89F at kickoff (1')
We're underway at TQL Stadium. Team officials say the kickoff temperature of 89F is the highest since last year's U.S. Open Cup semifinal against Inter Miami CF (90F).
FC Cincinnati, New England Revolution starting lineups
FC Cincinnati starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK), Alvas Powell, Luca Orellano, Yamil Asad, Ian Murphy, DeAndre Yedlin, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (captain), Pavel Bucha, Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela.
Cincinnati bench: Alec Kann (GK), Nick Hagglund, Yuya Kubo, Aaron Boupendza, Kipp Keller, Bret Halsey, Sergio Santos, Malik Pinto, Isaiah Foster.
New England Revolution starting XI: Aljaz Ivacic (GK), Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Matthew Bolster, Nick Lima, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Ian Harkes, Emmanuel Boateng, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Giacomo Vriani.
Revolution bench: Henry Kessler, Jonathan Mensah, Brandon Bye, Jack Panayotou, Noel Buck, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell.
The backstory of FC Cincinnati vs. the 'Revs'
With a win, FC Cincinnati would sweep the season series from the Revolution for the first time.
Up until FC Cincinnati's 2-1 win at Gillette Stadium March 17, FC Cincinnati hadn't beaten the Revolution since the early days of the 2019 season.
With a win, FC Cincinnati would also reach 13 wins, making 2024 the second-winningest campaign in the club's MLS era, second only to the 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning, 20-victory season.
