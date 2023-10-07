Live updates: FAMU football plays at Southern looking to keep SWAC record perfect
The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road playing against the Southern Jaguars in a Week 6 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Rattlers, in the SWAC East, are ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll and enter this game 4-1 (3-0 SWAC) after beating Mississippi Valley 31-7 in Itta Bena to move their winning streak to three. The Jaguars, in the SWAC West, are 2-2 (2-0 SWAC) after traveling to and defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-0 in Week 5.
FAMU wants to continue its supremacy over Southern after prevailing 30-16 in Tallahassee last season.
6:13 p.m. | Team Threads
FAMU: White helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Southern: Pending...
6:09 p.m. | Baton Rouge Weather Update
75 degrees; Sunny — Expected to be 69 degrees at kickoff
What time is the FAMU game today?
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 7
Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
What channel is FAMU vs. Southern game today?
TV: ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish)
Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Where can I find FAMU football on radio?
FAMU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida: W 31-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA)
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
* SWAC game
