Live updates: FAMU football plays at Southern looking to keep SWAC record perfect

The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road playing against the Southern Jaguars in a Week 6 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Rattlers, in the SWAC East, are ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll and enter this game 4-1 (3-0 SWAC) after beating Mississippi Valley 31-7 in Itta Bena to move their winning streak to three. The Jaguars, in the SWAC West, are 2-2 (2-0 SWAC) after traveling to and defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-0 in Week 5.

FAMU wants to continue its supremacy over Southern after prevailing 30-16 in Tallahassee last season.

6:13 p.m. | Team Threads

FAMU: White helmets, white jerseys, white pants

6:09 p.m. | Baton Rouge Weather Update

75 degrees; Sunny — Expected to be 69 degrees at kickoff

What time is the FAMU game today?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 7

Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What channel is FAMU vs. Southern game today?

Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

Online radio: Rattlers+, Florida A&M Rattlers app (Apple, Android)

FAMU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU vs. Southern score, live updates from college football game