Live updates: FAMU football plays USF, seeking historic upset

TAMPA ― The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing against the South Florida (USF) Bulls here at Raymond James Stadium.

The game is an FCS (FAMU) versus FBS (USF) crossover game.

The Rattlers (1-0) opened their season with a 28-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division win against Jackson State at Week 1's Orange Blossom Classic. The Bulls (0-1) fell to Western Kentucky, 41-24.

FAMU is hoping to beat an FBS (formerly known as NCAA Division I-AA) team for the first time since 1979 when it defeated the Miami Hurricanes. The Rattlers win would snap a 26-game losing streak against FBS teams since then (rewarded a forfeit win over Temple in 1986 ― not counted in streak tally).

Weather report from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

83 degrees, partly cloudy; expected to still be 83 at 7 p.m. kickoff

What time is FAMU vs. USF?

When: 7 p.m.Saturday, September 9

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

What channel is FAMU football on TV, streaming?

Drew Fellios and Patrick Murray will be calling the game for ESPN+.

Where can I find FAMU vs. USF on radio?

FAMU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

