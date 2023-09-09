Live updates: FAMU football plays USF, seeking historic upset

Advertisement
Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
·2 min read

TAMPA ― The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing against the South Florida (USF) Bulls here at Raymond James Stadium.

The game is an FCS (FAMU) versus FBS (USF) crossover game.

The Rattlers (1-0) opened their season with a 28-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division win against Jackson State at Week 1's Orange Blossom Classic. The Bulls (0-1) fell to Western Kentucky, 41-24.

FAMU is hoping to beat an FBS (formerly known as NCAA Division I-AA) team for the first time since 1979 when it defeated the Miami Hurricanes. The Rattlers win would snap a 26-game losing streak against FBS teams since then (rewarded a forfeit win over Temple in 1986 ― not counted in streak tally).

Follow along for live updates for FAMU-USF.

Weather report from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

  • 83 degrees, partly cloudy; expected to still be 83 at 7 p.m. kickoff

What time is FAMU vs. USF?

  • When: 7 p.m.Saturday, September 9

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

What channel is FAMU football on TV, streaming?

  • TV: The game is not available on TV.

  • Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)

Drew Fellios and Patrick Murray will be calling the game for ESPN+.

Where can I find FAMU vs. USF on radio?

FAMU schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Sunday, Sept. 3

vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10

Saturday, Sept. 9

at USF

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. West Florida

Saturday, Sept. 23

vs. Alabama State*

Saturday, Sept. 30

at Mississippi Valley State*

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Southern*

Saturday, Oct. 14

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 21

at Texas Southern*

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Prairie View A&M*

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Alabama A&M*

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Lincoln (CA)

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)

Saturday, Dec. 2

SWAC Championship Game

* SWAC game

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

