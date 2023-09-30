Live updates: FAMU football plays Mississippi Valley State in SWAC road game

The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road to playing against the Mississippi Valley Delta Devils in a Week 5 Southwestern Athletic Conference East game at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena.

The Rattlers, ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, enter this game 3-1 (2-0 SWAC) after hosting and defeating Alabama State 21-14 last week. The Delta Devils are 0-3, losing to North Carolina Central 45-3 in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis.

FAMU wants to continue its dominance over MVSU after winning 34-7 in Tallahassee last season.

Meet MVSU: Delta Devils hope to find footing at FAMU's expense in home, SWAC opener

6:07 p.m. | Weather update

93 degrees, sunny in Itta Bena, Mississippi

When is the FAMU football game today?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30

Where: Rice-Totten Stadium, Itta Bena, Mississippi

Where can I watch FAMU vs. Mississippi Valley State?

TV: The game is not available on TV.

Streaming: Valley State Sports Network on YouTube

Where is the FAMU football game on radio?

Online radio: Rattlers+, Florida A&M Rattlers app (Apple, Android)

FAMU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

