Live updates: FAMU football plays Mississippi Valley State in SWAC road game
The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road to playing against the Mississippi Valley Delta Devils in a Week 5 Southwestern Athletic Conference East game at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena.
The Rattlers, ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, enter this game 3-1 (2-0 SWAC) after hosting and defeating Alabama State 21-14 last week. The Delta Devils are 0-3, losing to North Carolina Central 45-3 in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis.
FAMU wants to continue its dominance over MVSU after winning 34-7 in Tallahassee last season.
Meet MVSU: Delta Devils hope to find footing at FAMU's expense in home, SWAC opener
When is the FAMU football game today?
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30
Where: Rice-Totten Stadium, Itta Bena, Mississippi
Where can I watch FAMU vs. Mississippi Valley State?
TV: The game is not available on TV.
Streaming: Valley State Sports Network on YouTube
Where is the FAMU football game on radio?
FAMU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida: W 31-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA)
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
* SWAC game
