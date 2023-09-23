Live updates: FAMU football plays Alabama State in home SWAC game

The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing against the Alabama State Hornets in a Week 4 game here at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

This is a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East division matchup. Last season, FAMU beat ASU 21-14 in Montgomery.

The Rattlers enter this game 2-1 (1-1 SWAC) after defeating Division II powerhouse West Florida, 31-10 last week. Additionally, they are No. 1 in the SWAC East. The Hornets are 1-1 and a fresh off a bye week, last playing in a Week 2 loss against Division II Miles College, 21-17.

FAMU, ranked No. 23 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, is defending its FCS-second longest 16-game home winning streak, trailing Montana State's 22. The last time the Rattlers lost at home was against South Carolina State in 2018.

5:30: Injury update

Left tackle Jalen Goss won't play tonight (pectoral).

5:25: Game Threads

FAMU: White helmets, orange jersey, white pants

Alabama State: White helmets, white jersey, black pants

5:10 p.m. | Weather Update

87 degrees with clear sunny skies, 86 degrees expected at kickoff

What time is the FAMU game today?

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, September 23

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Where can I watch FAMU vs. Alabama State on TV, streaming?

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State can only be watched via streaming on ESPN+.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

