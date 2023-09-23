Live updates: FAMU football plays Alabama State in home SWAC game
The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing against the Alabama State Hornets in a Week 4 game here at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
This is a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East division matchup. Last season, FAMU beat ASU 21-14 in Montgomery.
The Rattlers enter this game 2-1 (1-1 SWAC) after defeating Division II powerhouse West Florida, 31-10 last week. Additionally, they are No. 1 in the SWAC East. The Hornets are 1-1 and a fresh off a bye week, last playing in a Week 2 loss against Division II Miles College, 21-17.
FAMU, ranked No. 23 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, is defending its FCS-second longest 16-game home winning streak, trailing Montana State's 22. The last time the Rattlers lost at home was against South Carolina State in 2018.
Follow along for live updates.
5:30: Injury update
Left tackle Jalen Goss won't play tonight (pectoral).
5:25: Game Threads
FAMU: White helmets, orange jersey, white pants
Alabama State: White helmets, white jersey, black pants
5:10 p.m. | Weather Update
87 degrees with clear sunny skies, 86 degrees expected at kickoff
What time is the FAMU game today?
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, September 23
Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
Where can I watch FAMU vs. Alabama State on TV, streaming?
TV: The game is not available on TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State can only be watched via streaming on ESPN+.
Where can I find FAMU football on radio?
Radio: WANM 90.5 FM
Online radio: Rattler Sports Network
FAMU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida: W 31-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA)
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
* SWAC game
