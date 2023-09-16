Live updates: FAMU football opens 2023 home schedule against West Florida
The Florida A&M Rattlers, No. 24 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, are playing against the No. 4 West Florida Argonauts, No. 4 in the Division II Coaches Poll, here at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
This is the first time these teams have ever matched up.
The Rattlers (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) fell to Division I-FBS team South Florida 38-24 in Tampa during Week 2. Meanwhile, the Argonauts (2-0) remained unbeaten by defeating McKendree 35-3 in Illinois.
Today is FAMU's home opener as it aims to successfully defend its FCS second-longest home winning streak (15) against UWF. Montana State leads with 21. The last time the Rattlers lost at home was in 2018 against South Carolina State.
The Rattlers will officially name their field to posthumously honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Riley prior to kickoff.
4:55 p.m. | Weather update
85 degrees, mostly cloudy ― expected to be 84 degrees at kickoff
What time is FAMU vs. UWF?
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, September 16
Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
What channel is FAMU football on TV, streaming?
TV: The game is not available on TV.
Live stream: HBCU Go
Where can I find FAMU vs. West Florida on radio?
Radio: WANM 90.5 FM (FAMU feed)
Online radio: Rattler Sports Network
FAMU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at USF: L 38-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. West Florida
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Alabama State*
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi Valley State*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Texas Southern*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Prairie View A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Lincoln (CA)
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC Championship Game
* SWAC game
