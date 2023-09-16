Live updates: FAMU football opens 2023 home schedule against West Florida

The Florida A&M Rattlers, No. 24 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, are playing against the No. 4 West Florida Argonauts, No. 4 in the Division II Coaches Poll, here at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

This is the first time these teams have ever matched up.

The Rattlers (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) fell to Division I-FBS team South Florida 38-24 in Tampa during Week 2. Meanwhile, the Argonauts (2-0) remained unbeaten by defeating McKendree 35-3 in Illinois.

Today is FAMU's home opener as it aims to successfully defend its FCS second-longest home winning streak (15) against UWF. Montana State leads with 21. The last time the Rattlers lost at home was in 2018 against South Carolina State.

The Rattlers will officially name their field to posthumously honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Riley prior to kickoff.

Follow along for live updates.

4:55 p.m. | Weather update

85 degrees, mostly cloudy ― expected to be 84 degrees at kickoff

What time is FAMU vs. UWF?

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, September 16

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

What channel is FAMU football on TV, streaming?

Where can I find FAMU vs. West Florida on radio?

FAMU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU vs. UWF score, live updates from college football game