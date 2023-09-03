Live updates: FAMU football opens 2023 season vs. Jackson State in Orange Blossom Classic

Football season is here.

The Florida A&M Rattlers are playing against the Jackson State Tigers in the 2023 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium.

Today's game is the season opener for FAMU. JSU (1-0) opened its season last week, routing the South Carolina State Bulldogs 37-7 in Atlanta.

The Rattlers and Tigers game is the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division opener.

JSU won the SWAC East and ultimately the entire conference while FAMU finished No. 2 in the division last season for the second consecutive year.

Follow along for live updates from the OBC.

What time is the FAMU football game?

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, September 3

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

What channel is FAMU vs. JSU on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network). If you are a Spectrum customer, you may be blacked out.

Live stream: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Where can I find FAMU vs. Jackson State on radio?

Radio: WANM 90.5 FM

Online radio: Rattler Sports Network

FAMU 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens) Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

1:18 p.m. | Weather report

Miami Gardens Forecast: 88 degrees, Windy

Expected to be 89 degrees at kickoff.

