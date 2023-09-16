Live updates: ESPN College GameDay kicks off Rocky Mountain Showdown day

BOULDER — The Rocky Mountain Showdown is the centerpiece of Week 3 in college football.

ESPN College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff are both previewing the day of football live from the University of Colorado campus.

The primetime game on ESPN is Colorado State vs. Colorado (8 p.m. on ESPN) in the battle for the Centennial Cup.

This is your home for updates through the day, beginning with the pregame shows and carrying all the way into the late night through the game.

How to catch ESPN College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff

GameDay runs 7-10 a.m. on ESPN at the Business Field. The fan pit will open at 5 a.m.

Big Noon will be in the same location as last week at Farrand Field, located south of Folsom Field. Big Noon runs 8-10 a.m. on FOX and the fan pit will open at 5 p.m.

Deion Sanders hands out sunglasses

CSU football coach Jay Norvell went viral this week when he said on his weekly radio show that he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to grown ups, which many perceived as a shot at Deion Sanders, who often conducts press conferences with sunglasses on.

Sanders and CU responded in kind, saying Norvell has made the game personal. Sanders then proceeded to hand out his own brand of sunglasses to his team, in addition to those on ESPN's set Friday during national sports talk shows.

CU students have added hats and sunglasses to the themed attire for Saturday's game.

