Live updates: Deion Sanders, Colorado host USC football in Big Noon showdown

What a scene it is Saturday in Boulder.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football host top-10 USC with reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley in front of a sold-out Folsom Field crowd.

Sanders has brought "Coach Prime" fever to Colorado, with CU off to a 3-1 start but fresh off a lopsided road loss at Oregon. USC enters as a top-10 team with a 4-0 record, including a pair of Pac-12 wins.

Saturday's game is on yet another big stage for the Buffaloes, featuring a 10 a.m. local kickoff for FOX's Big Noon broadcast.

Can Buffs snap top-10 losing streak?

Colorado hasn't beaten a top-10 team in its last 19 tries, a streak that dates back just over 16 years.

The Buffs' last win over a top-10 foe came on Sept. 29, 2007, as CU beat No. 3 Oklahoma on a walk-off field goal at Folsom Field.

16 years ago today, Colorado upset No. 3 Oklahoma at Folsom Field. That was the Buffs' last win vs. a Top-10 team. Tomorrow, the #cubuffs have a shot to snap that 19-game losing streak. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 29, 2023

What channel is USC vs. Colorado on?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FoxSports.com/live (how to stream it live)

Busy Saturday morning before USC-Colorado

The 10 a.m. kickoff means a second early morning on campus in three CU home games this fall.

Here's a look at the schedule:

5 a.m.: Big Noon fan pit opens at Farrand Field

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

7 a.m.: Pregame tailgate at Big Noon site begins

8 a.m.: Big Noon Kickoff goes live

8 a.m.: Folsom Field gates opens. Fans are encouraged to enter by an hour before the game.

10 a.m.: Kickoff

Buffs fall out of top-25

After three straight weeks in the rankings, Colorado (previously No. 19) fell out of the polls after the 42-6 loss at top-10 Oregon last Saturday.

Celebrities in Boulder for Colorado-USC?

Coach Prime has quickly made Colorado football into a central part of sports and college football culture.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown against rival CSU was one of the most watched ESPN college football games ever and featured celebs in attendance like The Rock, Lil Wayne, rapper Offset and more.

Saturday promises to be another star-studded affair. Celebrities reportedly planning to attend include names like LeBron and Bronny James, Snoop Dogg, Matthew McConaughey, Will Farrell and DJ Khaled, among others.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Colorado vs. USC football