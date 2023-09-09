Live updates: Deion Sanders, Colorado host Nebraska football in home opener

The rivalry is back!

A sold-out Folsom Field awaits for an early-morning hotly contested battle between two longtime foes.

The Nebraska and Colorado football teams have played each other 71 times, but not quite like this. Deion Sanders has brought "Coach Prime" mania to Boulder and has CU in the top-25 after one game.

Saturday's rivalry game is on the huge stage, with a 10 a.m. local time kickoff as part of FOX's Big Noon broadcast.

Attention like never before for Colorado

Colorado's media relations team says this is the game with the most media credentials issued in CU history.

There are more than 800 media credentials issued, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

A busy Saturday morning on Big Noon Kickoff

The 10 a.m. kickoff means an early morning on campus. Here's a look at the schedule:

5 a.m.: Big Noon fan pit opens at Farrand Field

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

7 a.m.: Pregame tailgate at Big Noon site begins

8 a.m.: Big Noon Kickoff goes live

8 a.m.: Deion Sanders live on FOX from the Big Noon Kickoff show

8 a.m.: Folsom Field gates opens. Fans are encouraged to enter by an hour before the game.

10 a.m.: Kickoff

What channel is Nebraska vs. Colorado on?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FoxSports.com/live (here's how to stream it live)

Contract dispute: DirecTV and Nexstar, which owns many local FOX affiliates including in Colorado, are in a contract dispute, leaving viewers unable to watch the game. DirecTV customers in Colorado will be unable to access FOX.

Buffs quickly into top-25

Colorado's stunning 45-42 win at then-No. 17 TCU stunned the college football world and propelled the Buffs into the rankings:

More: Deion Sanders, Colorado football enter top-25 rankings

