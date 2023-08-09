Live updates from Day 12 of Bears training camp
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Wednesday morning for their 12th practice of training camp.
With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s open practice. That includes the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, standout performers, position battles and more.
Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears’ 12th practice of training camp:
Practice is underway.
Follow along for live updates
IM BACK!!!!!!!!!! #Bears pic.twitter.com/gQNb564YE7
— PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 9, 2023
Jack Sanborn's ready to hit. pic.twitter.com/62NzCFEfD9
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023
Another practice, another warmup from QB1. pic.twitter.com/AEbLoMtPK8
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023
Pretty much every day, including today, Elijah Hicks is the first on the practice field working on the jugs machine.
— Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 9, 2023
Practice is just starting up. Bears are in full pads.
Right now, Ja'Tyre Carter is in at RG with the starters.
The quarterbacks are going through each line (1st, 2nd, 3rd) and taking snaps.
— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023
Bears. pic.twitter.com/pjvAnjOwil
— Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 9, 2023
Velus Jones getting the first reps at punt return today. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/XIUbYfh24y
— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 9, 2023
Terrell Lewis or Dylan Cole are not in pads.
— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023
Yes sir! Roschon Johnson is padded up. https://t.co/qnPdcnR9N2 pic.twitter.com/QG3OrLQ9m4
— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023
Dante Pettis chatting up Tyler Scott. He's still out and on the NFI list. pic.twitter.com/HZbxE4hwQH
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023
Practice #12 pic.twitter.com/YCW0ZELrqI
— 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 9, 2023
Demarcus Walker is not in pads today
— Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023
Bears guard Nate Davis is not in pads as practice gets underway.
— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 9, 2023
No pads for Nate Davis. pic.twitter.com/H6nPn7BH0b
— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023
🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kLXMJGiGIr
— Jason McKie (Blue Check) (@Jmack37) August 9, 2023
Moore and Mooney. Don’t think this is meaningful
— Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023
The #Bears are in pads today. Not practicing:
Nate Davis
Lucas Patrick
DeMarcus Walker
Terrell Lewis
Dylan Cole
Tremaine Edmunds
Marcedes Lewis
Dante Pettis
Jaquan Brisker
Terell Smith
— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2023
— Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 9, 2023
Justin Fields footwork and pocket drill pic.twitter.com/xUq09rc1nH
— Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023
More Justin Fields cause why not? pic.twitter.com/JpqHBvT9uz
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023
Nice to see Eddie Jackson back at practice! pic.twitter.com/EP8vMfNS2T
— Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 9, 2023
Pettis is running sprints down the field in street clothes. Maybe he's close to coming back?
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023
DJ Moore is getting some punt return reps. 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/dTcdT3xBFn
— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 9, 2023
Eddie Jackson has returned to practice today but Nate Davis is out again.
