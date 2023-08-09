Live updates from Day 12 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Wednesday morning for their 12th practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s open practice. That includes the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, standout performers, position battles and more.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears’ 12th practice of training camp:

Practice is underway.

Follow along for live updates

Another practice, another warmup from QB1. pic.twitter.com/AEbLoMtPK8 — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023

Pretty much every day, including today, Elijah Hicks is the first on the practice field working on the jugs machine. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 9, 2023

Practice is just starting up. Bears are in full pads. Right now, Ja'Tyre Carter is in at RG with the starters. The quarterbacks are going through each line (1st, 2nd, 3rd) and taking snaps. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023

Velus Jones getting the first reps at punt return today. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/XIUbYfh24y — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 9, 2023

Terrell Lewis or Dylan Cole are not in pads. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023

Dante Pettis chatting up Tyler Scott. He's still out and on the NFI list. pic.twitter.com/HZbxE4hwQH — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023

Demarcus Walker is not in pads today — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

Bears guard Nate Davis is not in pads as practice gets underway. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 9, 2023

No pads for Nate Davis. pic.twitter.com/H6nPn7BH0b — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023

Moore and Mooney. Don’t think this is meaningful — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

Justin Fields footwork and pocket drill pic.twitter.com/xUq09rc1nH — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

More Justin Fields cause why not? pic.twitter.com/JpqHBvT9uz — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023

Nice to see Eddie Jackson back at practice! pic.twitter.com/EP8vMfNS2T — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 9, 2023

Nice to see Eddie Jackson back at practice! pic.twitter.com/EP8vMfNS2T — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 9, 2023

Pettis is running sprints down the field in street clothes. Maybe he's close to coming back? — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 9, 2023

Eddie Jackson has returned to practice today but Nate Davis is out again. Not participating today: Jaquan Brisker

Terell Smith

Tremaine Edmunds

Terrell Lewis

Dylan Cole

Lucas Patrick

Nate Davis

Marcedes Lewis

Dante Pettis

DeMarcus Walker — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire