Live updates from Day 11 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Tuesday morning for their 11th practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Tuesday’s open practice. That includes defensive end Yannick Ngakoue practicing for the first time, the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, standout performers, position battles and more.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears’ 11th practice of training camp:

Practice is underway.

The Bears are not in pads today. Nate Davis has his helmet on and is practicing. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 8, 2023

Yannick Ngakoue runs out on the field at Halas Hall for his first day of practice. Follow along here for instant updates of the days action!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/zP73bK5nai — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Yannick Ngakoue is ready to participate in practice today. It looks like Nate Davis will practice too. Lucas Patrick looks to be sidelined. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 8, 2023

Practice #11 about to get started pic.twitter.com/rMZga6FWbS — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 8, 2023

Yannick Ngakoue looks ready for practice. pic.twitter.com/HpRKT0gg4L — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 8, 2023

Roschon Johnson, Lucas Patrick and Terell Smith are not practicing today. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 8, 2023

Among the Bears who are stretching: Jack Sanborn, Nate Davis, Yannick Ngakoue, On the bikes: Lucas Patrick, Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole, Roschon Johnson, Terell Smith Off to the side: Jaquan Brisker, DeMarcus Walker pic.twitter.com/UVzlYgsU1E — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 8, 2023

Mercedes Lewis practicing as well pic.twitter.com/LCnYt5owR1 — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 8, 2023

QB1 ready to go pic.twitter.com/YZCJiol7K7 — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 8, 2023

Flus is watching ya, Velus. pic.twitter.com/5zrUeBu8Xm — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Kmet here, has his helmet on — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 8, 2023

Interesting drill. Bears staffers are throwing exercise balls at returners to distract them. pic.twitter.com/uRQB1FOutm — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Nate Davis and Jack Sanborn are back at practice. Bears not in pads. Not participating:

Eddie Jackson

Kyler Gordon

Jaquan Brisker

Terell Smith

DeMarcus Walker

Lucas Patrick

Tremaine Edmunds

Dylan Cole

Roschon Johnson

Dante Pettis (NFI) Yannick Ngakoue is present. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 8, 2023

I'm sure others spotted it but I don't see Eddie Jackson or Jaquan Brisker out here with the safeties. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds, Lucas Patrick, Roschon Johnson, Dylan Cole and Terrell Smith are each working off to the side as they manage apparent injuries. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 8, 2023

